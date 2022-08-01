Sporting Life
Monday's Paper Talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Alex Baena, Dusan Vlahovic, Moises Caicedo

By Sporting Life
09:00 · MON September 26, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including Arsenal battling other Premier League clubs for a winger.

Arsenal are reportedly battling three Premier League rivals for Alex Baena after identifying the Villarreal winger as a possible alternative to Mykhaylo Mudryk (The Sun).

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic will not be joining the Gunners in January after rumours of a reported swoop (The Sun).

Liverpool have been handed a major boost with talisman Mo Salah set to be rested for Egypt's friendly against Liberia on Tuesday (Daily Mail).

Manchester United reportedly plan to trigger a 12-month extension on Marcus Rashford's contract (The Sun).

Moises Caicedo has hinted he would pick a Manchester United transfer over Chelsea or Liverpool moves (Daily Express).

Argentina are set to ask Premier League clubs to not field their players in the final game before the World Cup, according to a report (Daily Mail).

Louis van Gaal has questioned Frenkie de Jong's fitness ahead of the World Cup in Qatar - a problem that may concern Erik ten Hag (Daily Mirror).

Midfielder Toni Kroos is expected to be offered a contract extension at Real Madrid (Daily Mail).

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde has evolved into one of Europe's top midfielders at the Bernabeu, but he almost signed for Arsenal after being spotted as a teenager (Daily Mirror).

Paul Pogba is ahead of schedule in his recovery from knee surgery and is hopeful of playing for Juventus next month as he looks to bolster his chances of making France's World Cup squad (Daily Mail).

Celtic ace Liel Abada has dismissed speculation linking him with a possible transfer to the Premier League (Scottish Sun).

Celtic star Reo Hatate has admitted major disappointment at being left out of the Japan squad for the friendly against the USA (Scottish Sun).

