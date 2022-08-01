Arsenal are reportedly battling three Premier League rivals for Alex Baena after identifying the Villarreal winger as a possible alternative to Mykhaylo Mudryk (The Sun).

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic will not be joining the Gunners in January after rumours of a reported swoop (The Sun).

Liverpool have been handed a major boost with talisman Mo Salah set to be rested for Egypt's friendly against Liberia on Tuesday (Daily Mail).

Manchester United reportedly plan to trigger a 12-month extension on Marcus Rashford's contract (The Sun).

Moises Caicedo has hinted he would pick a Manchester United transfer over Chelsea or Liverpool moves (Daily Express).

Argentina are set to ask Premier League clubs to not field their players in the final game before the World Cup, according to a report (Daily Mail).

Louis van Gaal has questioned Frenkie de Jong's fitness ahead of the World Cup in Qatar - a problem that may concern Erik ten Hag (Daily Mirror).