After the latest set of rail strikes were announced, more Premier League postponements could be on the cards (The Sun).

Ronald Koeman has claimed he was blocked from signing ex-Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum when manager of Barcelona (Daily Mirror).

The signing of Lionel Messi has generated an extra €700m in PSG's income due to commercial deals (Daily Mirror).

John Murtough, Manchester United's football director, has insisted the level of spending seen this summer will not be repeated by the Red Devils after the wage bill hit record levels (The Independent).

Dundee United are set to name Liam Fox as their new boss (Scottish Sun).