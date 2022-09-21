Chelsea are set to continue talks with candidates for their sporting director role, with Bayer Leverkusen's Tim Steidten and Leeds United's Victor Orta discussed (Daily Telegraph).

There could be a swift return to management for Mauricio Pochettino as he is set to hold shock talks with Nice (The Sun). He reportedly would want Tottenham and France captain Hugo Lloris to be his first signing (Daily Express).

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has hinted he could be interested in a Premier League move. Chelsea and Manchester United are thought to be candidates (The Sun).

After rejecting the chance to join Chelsea in the summer, Memphis Depay has insisted he is enjoying life at Barcelona (Daily Mail).