Wednesday's Paper Talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Benjamin Pavard, Hugo Lloris, James Rodriguez

By Sporting Life
09:03 · WED September 21, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including news on the Bayern Munich defender hinting at a move.

Chelsea are set to continue talks with candidates for their sporting director role, with Bayer Leverkusen's Tim Steidten and Leeds United's Victor Orta discussed (Daily Telegraph).

There could be a swift return to management for Mauricio Pochettino as he is set to hold shock talks with Nice (The Sun). He reportedly would want Tottenham and France captain Hugo Lloris to be his first signing (Daily Express).

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has hinted he could be interested in a Premier League move. Chelsea and Manchester United are thought to be candidates (The Sun).

After rejecting the chance to join Chelsea in the summer, Memphis Depay has insisted he is enjoying life at Barcelona (Daily Mail).

Scotland manager Steve Clarke
CLICK HERE TO READ Sporting Life's Scotland v Ukraine Nations League preview

Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest contract situation is being closely monitored closely by a number of clubs in England and abroad, with the manager yet to sign a new deal (Daily Mail).

Rafa Benitez and James Rodriguez could be set for a third reunion at Olympiakos (The Sun).

John Bennett, the vice-chairman of Rangers, has made a plea for patience over the summer signings at Ibrox (Scottish Sun).

FOOTBALL TIPS