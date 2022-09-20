Sporting Life
Tuesday's Paper Talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Goncalo Ramos, Marco Asensio, Fede Valverde

By Sporting Life
12:32 · TUE September 20, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including news on Manchester United's January target.

Manchester United are poised to move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos in January. Ramos was linked with Newcastle in the summer and is reportedly being pursued by Bayer Munich (The Sun).

The CIES Football Observatory claims Manchester United have overspent by £209m on players since the summer of 2012, ranking as the worst culprits in the transfer market (Daily Telegraph).

Although Leicester's board are considering his future at the club, paying compensation for Brendan Rodgers' and a potential replacement could be a problem as they are also under pressure to reduce their cost base due to FFP regulations (Daily Telegraph).

According to reports in Spain (Daily Mail), Liverpool are potentially readying a January move for Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde.

Remember Delete the caption

With Marco Asensio's contract at Real Madrid expiring at the end of the season, Barcelona a plotting a rare raid to sign the Spain international (The Sun).

As rumours continue to swirl about a Premier League move for Brazilian wonderkid Joao Gomes, he says he has the "greatest desire" to play for Liverpool (Daily Mail).

Maccabi Tel Aviv's owner has admitted Oscar Gloukh, the young star and a reported Celtic target, could be on his way out of the club in January (Daily Record).

