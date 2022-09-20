Manchester United are poised to move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos in January. Ramos was linked with Newcastle in the summer and is reportedly being pursued by Bayer Munich (The Sun).

The CIES Football Observatory claims Manchester United have overspent by £209m on players since the summer of 2012, ranking as the worst culprits in the transfer market (Daily Telegraph).

Although Leicester's board are considering his future at the club, paying compensation for Brendan Rodgers' and a potential replacement could be a problem as they are also under pressure to reduce their cost base due to FFP regulations (Daily Telegraph).

According to reports in Spain (Daily Mail), Liverpool are potentially readying a January move for Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde.