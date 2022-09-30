Leicester and Nottingham Forest face each other in a bottom-of-the-table battle on Monday Night Football. Liam Kelly has two best bets.

Rock-bottom Leicester play host to MNF in what already feels like a big fixture in the fight for Premier League survival. Despite the obvious troubles Brendan Rodgers' team are going through, a home game against Nottingham Forest represents an excellent opportunity for a first victory this term. After all, if there is a team currently performing at a lower level than Leicester, Forest are a prime candidate. While Leicester are the most likely winner in my opinion, the price is simply too short to be taken.

The idea that the Foxes should gain three points can still play into our favour for the first selection, though. OVER 9.5 NOTTINGHAM FOREST SHOTS in the match does pique my interest at 4/5, with game state a possible bonus if Leicester do take a lead. CLICK HERE to back Nottingham Forest 10+ total shots with Sky Bet Steve Cooper's side are admittedly a very poor defensive unit, perhaps a byproduct of the sheer upheaval of the squad, but they have looked dangerous in attack at times. Forest have averaged 11.2 shots per game across their opening seven league matches, despite facing Manchester City and Tottenham in that time.

Up against a Leicester side that have continued their trend of conceding chances this season, allowing an average of 1.91 xGA per game, the away side can have some success going forward. If Forest do carry a threat, it is their right side that looks dangerous. Neco Williams has been happy to charge forward from wing-back, and Brennan Johnson predominantly works in that area. As a result, JAMES JUSTIN TO BE SHOWN A CARD looks a little overpriced. Set at 8/1 in places, the LB or LCB, depending on Leicester's approach, will be tasked with keeping the aforementioned in check. CLICK HERE to back James Justin to be shown a card with Sky Bet Justin ranks third in fouls conceded and tackles for the club, putting him well in the mix for a card according to metrics that could relate to those markets. Additionally, Rob Jones is one of the more active referees in the Premier League thus far, handing out 16 yellow cards in four matches and averaging 21 fouls given per game.

