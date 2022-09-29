Athletic Club v Almería

Athletic Club have enjoyed a very impressive start to the new season, which should continue at the fortress that is San Mamés on Friday night.

Sitting fourth in the table, and posting underlying numbers to that standard, Bilbao have earned their short odds for this match-up.

Boosting the odds for a home victory by adding the condition of ATHLETIC CLUB TO WIN TO NIL makes sense considering their defensive metrics,

Almería just don't have the firepower to trouble teams often after the departure of star striker Umar Sadiq.

In the three La Liga fixtures the club have played since the Nigerian left for Real Sociedad, Almería have failed to score and have recorded just 1.43 expected goals (xG) from a raft of low-probability chances.