La Liga returns after the international break. Liam Kelly looks for more winners from the seventh round of fixtures, picking out best bets for the weekend.
2pts Rayo Vallecano to beat Elche at 4/5 (SBK)
1.5pts Athletic Club to win to nil v Almería at 6/5 (General)
Athletic Club have enjoyed a very impressive start to the new season, which should continue at the fortress that is San Mamés on Friday night.
Sitting fourth in the table, and posting underlying numbers to that standard, Bilbao have earned their short odds for this match-up.
Boosting the odds for a home victory by adding the condition of ATHLETIC CLUB TO WIN TO NIL makes sense considering their defensive metrics,
Almería just don't have the firepower to trouble teams often after the departure of star striker Umar Sadiq.
In the three La Liga fixtures the club have played since the Nigerian left for Real Sociedad, Almería have failed to score and have recorded just 1.43 expected goals (xG) from a raft of low-probability chances.
Granted, there's a risk that Bilbao may fall into familiar struggles in terms of finishing chances, but they've displayed more than enough to suggest they can dispatch of the visitors with a clean sheet to boot.
Score prediction: Athletic Club 2-0 Almería (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Odds correct 2030 BST (29/09/22)
Rayo Vallecano relied heavily on home advantage to avoid the drop last season, and, despite the small sample size thus far, it looks like home wins will be just as vital this term.
Andoni Iraola's side have allowed 9.4 expected goals against (xGA) away from home this season, with only one team conceding a higher amount as visitors, but this game will be played at Vallecas.
That one team, of course, is Elche.
They've allowed 13.5 xGA and created just 0.8 expected goals for (xGF) across their three away games this season, looking like the worst team in La Liga in the process.
Backing RAYO VALLECANO TO WIN amid home comforts is the way to go here then, even at odds-on.
Rayo haven't quite displayed their top form yet this campaign, despite performing well against much better teams than Elche. Monday night is a perfect opportunity to gain three points.
Score prediction: Rayo Vallecano 3-1 Elche (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct 2230 BST (29/09/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.