Another midweek round of fixtures in the Premier League sees a Tuesday deadline for Gameweek 12.
It comes just over 48 hours after the conclusion of Gameweek 11, one that proved to be frustrating for many.
Erling Haaland failed to strike as the overwhelming popular captaincy choice, and with City not involved this week, players are forced to look elsewhere.
This entire round is on Amazon Prime, so you can watch all nine fixtures to keep an eye on how those in your team are getting on.
The quick turnaround means a slightly shorter article this week, but we'll still be picking out those players who could star.
The FPL Gameweek 12 deadline is Tuesday October 18 at 18:00 BST, with the first game kicking off at 19:30 BST.
While they may be waiting for their first win under new boss Roberto De Zerbi, BRIGHTON have a nice home fixture against struggling Nottingham Forest.
The Seagulls have been putting up good numbers despite struggling to pick up points in recent weeks, and they have every chance of netting a few on Tuesday night.
NEWCASTLE are another team to target as they face Everton.
Eddie Howe's side have been strong in attack at home, which led to them hammering Brentford 5-1 in their last game in front of their own fans.
Both LEICESTER and LEEDS will be looking at the Thursday night contest as one to win. That could make it a potentially high-scoring game.
LIVERPOOL beat Manchester City last time out, and they will be hopeful of more points as they welcome West Ham to Anfield.
Arsenal and Manchester City's game being postponed means that a lot of players may not have a full XI to field.
That's fine, but the Free Hit chip is there if you need to use it. That will allow you to field a full squad - something that is vital if you're also carrying those with injury doubts.
Those with a Wildcard chip should also look to use it but be careful with player valuations changing - particularly with City assets already in your team.
Erling Haaland has seen a huge price increase since the start of the season and you'd be paying the new inflated price to bring him back in.
Unlimited transfers for the World Cup period come into effect after Gameweek 16, so there are only five more rounds of fixtures before we get to that stage.
Danny Welbeck is yet to score this season, but a home contest against Nottingham Forest is the perfect opportunity to open his account for the campaign.
The striker should have found one by now, posting an average of 0.28 xG per game - with that average jumping up to 0.38 xG since De Zerbi's appointment at the club.
He does have four assists on his tally - with one coming in the 3-3 draw with Liverpool - while he has had eight shots across his last three.
This is a Forest side averaging 15.7 shots against per outing in the Premier League, with their 17.7 xGA the third-highest in England's top-flight.
Joelinton was unlucky not to have scored his first goal of the season as Newcastle drew 0-0 with Manchester United in Gameweek 11.
He struck the woodwork twice, with his three shots leading to an xG total of 0.49 - his second-highest of the season so far.
This week sees Newcastle have a home game against Everton, which is one they should win comfortably. Eddie Howe's side have demonstrated their strength in front of their own supporters.
Everton also have the second-highest xGA in the league, with their 19.0 much higher than their 11 actual goals conceded.
Leeds were incredibly unlucky not to get something against Arsenal, missing a penalty as they failed to convert 2.35 xG worth of chances.
This week takes them to Leicester, a winnable game given the Foxes' struggles this season. The 24 goals they have conceded is the highest in the league.
Leeds have underperformed their xG, scoring 11 from 13.4, but Luis Sinisterra has shown the quality he brings to this side and had a match-high four shots against Arsenal.
He scored against Everton and Brentford and should get opportunities to strike on Thursday night.
Ah! No Erling Haaland this week. What do we do?
I'd confidently predict that MOHAMED SALAH will be the most captained player this week - especially after he scored in the win over Manchester City.
Salah was the third-most captained player in Gameweek 11, with Haaland ahead by a mile and then Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus.
Both of those failed to deliver, while Salah did, but it may well be worth also considering ROBERTO FIRMINO given his form this season.
He has six goals and three assists on his tally, leading to a total of 55 points. Only Haaland, Harry Kane and Ivan Toney have more among forwards.
Alternatives include CALLUM WILSON given Newcastle's winnable contest against Everton, while LEANDRO TROSSARD may prove to be a shrewd alternative pick as Brighton welcome Forest.
Safer options:
Alternative options: