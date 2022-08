Fantasy football set-piece takers

Based on the 2022/23 Premier League season so far, we highlight the key set-piece takers for each of the 20 top-flight teams.

Arsenal Corners Bukayo Saka

Gabriel Martinelli Direct free-kicks Martin Ødegaard Penalties Yet to take - likely Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli Aston Villa Corners Lucas Digne

John McGinn Direct free-kicks Yet to take - likely Philippe Coutinho Penalties Yet to take - likely Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins or Philippe Coutinho Bournemouth Corners Marcus Tavernier

Ryan Christie Direct free-kicks Yet to take - likely Philip Billing or Marcus Tavernier Penalties Yet to take - likely Dominic Solanke Brentford Corners Mathias Jensen

Josh Dasilva Direct free-kicks Yet to take - likely Bryan Mbeumo Penalties Yet to take - likely Ivan Toney Brighton Corners Pascal Groß Direct free-kicks Yet to take - likely Leandro Trossard or Alexis Mac Allister Penalties Yet to take - likely Pascal Groß or Neal Maupay Chelsea Corners Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella Direct free-kicks Reece James Penalties Jorginho Crystal Palace Corners Eberechi Eze Direct free-kicks Yet to take - likely Eberechi Eze or Michael Olise Penalties Yet to take - likely Wilfried Zaha Everton Corners Dwight McNeil, Demarai Gray Direct free-kicks Yet to take - likely Anthony Gordon, Dwight McNeil or Demarai Gray Penalties Yet to take - likely Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Demarai Gray Fulham Corners Andreas Pereira Direct free-kicks Yet to take - likely Andreas Pereira Penalties Aleksandar Mitrovic Leeds Corners Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, Sam Greenwood Direct free-kicks Sam Greenwood Penalties Yet to take - likely Patrick Bamford or Rodrigo Leicester Corners James Maddison Direct free-kicks Yet to take - likely James Maddison Penalties Yet to take - likely Jamie Vardy Liverpool Corners Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson Direct free-kicks Yet to take - likely Trent Alexander-Arnold Penalties Yet to take - likely Mohamed Salah Manchester City Corners Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez Direct free-kicks Ilkay Gundogan Penalties Erling Haaland Manchester United Corners Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Luke Shaw Direct free-kicks Yet to take - likely Christian Eriksen or Bruno Fernandes Penalties Yet to take - likely Cristiano Ronaldo or Bruno Fernandes Newcastle Corners Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett Direct free-kicks Kieran Trippier Penalties Yet to take - likely Callum Wilson Nottingham Forest Corners Brennan Johnson Direct free-kicks Yet to take - likely Brennan Johnson Penalties Yet to take - likely Brennan Johnson Southampton Corners James Ward-Prowse Direct free-kicks Yet to take - likely James Ward-Prowse Penalties Yet to take - likely James Ward-Prowse Tottenham Corners Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski Direct free-kicks Yet to take - likely Harry Kane Penalties Yet to take - likely Harry Kane West Ham Corners Pablo Fornals Direct free-kicks Yet to take - likely Jarrod Bowen Penalties Yet to take - likely Declan Rice Wolves Corners Morgan Gibbs-White, Pedro Neto Direct free-kicks Yet to take - likely Ruben Neves Penalties Yet to take - likely Raul Jimenez or Ruben Neves More fantasy football content Fantasy Football: Who should I buy?

Fantasy Football: Set-piece takers

Who uses the most subs?

PLAY: Fantasy Premier League

PLAY: Sky Sports Fantasy Football