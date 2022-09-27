After an international break, fantasy football returns for the stretch of games taking us up to the winter World Cup.

Previous postponements mean that some teams will not have played for around a month by the time they take to the pitch this weekend - what effect that has remains to be seen. The time without top-level domestic football has allowed for a period of evaluation on the 15 players that make up a fantasy football squad. We're now nine weeks into the season, we know what is going right and what is going wrong. It's an ideal opportunity to play the first wildcard, with unlimited transfers available during the World Cup - that takes place after Gameweek 16.

Want to play Fantasy Football? Create an account here Go to https://fantasyfootball.skysports.com/ When is the FPL Gameweek 9 deadline? The FPL Gameweek 9 deadline is Saturday October 1 at 11:00 BST, with the first game kicking off at 12:30 BST. How do the FPL chips work? Bench Boost: This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season

This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season Triple Captain: The captain earns 3x the amount of points for that gameweek - this can only be used once a season

The captain earns 3x the amount of points for that gameweek - this can only be used once a season Free Hit: This allows unlimited changes for one gameweek only. A team reverts back to how it was before once this has been played - this can only be used once a season Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 9?

Based on the forecast position of the next eight opponents, it is worth targeting CRYSTAL PALACE players in the run up to the World Cup. They may face Chelsea at home in Gameweek 9, but after that it's a nice fixture list that sees them come up against sides expected to finish in the bottom-half, according to the data anyway. Whether we include Palace targets for this week is one of the bigger questions, but those wildcarding or carrying out transfers with the long-term in mind should look to move now. It's been a horrible start to the season for LEICESTER, but it's the right time to look at some of their attacking assets given fixtures. The Foxes face Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Palace across their next three games. While they have struggled to get results, they have been creating chances and scoring goals. WEST HAM haven't picked up the points they would have hoped for but strong defensive numbers, combined with a good run of games, means they are another team to keep in mind. David Moyes' side have one of the lowest xGA from open play figures in the league, while only Tottenham have a lower number from quality of chances given away at set-pieces. What are the best transfers for Gameweek 9?

As mentioned at the start, now is a great time to use the Wildcard if you haven't already. We have an eight-gameweek stretch between now and the World Cup, where you will again be allowed to make unlimited transfers without having to play a chip. Holding onto that first Wildcard for another few weeks limits the impact it will make, especially if you're in a position with a few players that aren't delivering. Transfers made for Gameweek 9 should also consider the fixtures in the coming weeks, given that it's an international break and we have more time to analyse the games in the near future. With this all in mind, who are the best players to focus on? James Maddison Position: MID

MID Club: Leicester

Leicester Fixture: Nottingham Forest (H)

Nottingham Forest (H) FPL Price: £7.9m

We can guess that this may be a popular transfer this week, although James Maddison is, at the time of writing, only in 6.2% of FPL teams. Look, Leicester have been bad, we can't deny that, but they've been good enough on the attacking side of things and Maddison has delivered already. The attacking midfielder has produced three goals and an assist across the first part of the season, and the Foxes now have a nice run of games taking them up to the World Cup. The next five games are all against teams rated '2' on the FDR, with three of those coming at home. In Nottingham Forest, they face a side who have conceded the highest open play xG this season, while they have also had issues defending set-piece situations. Kurt Zouma Position: DEF

DEF Club: West Ham

West Ham Fixture: Wolves (H)

Wolves (H) FPL Price: £4.5m

Despite West Ham’s struggles this season, they haven’t been terrible on the defensive side of things. David Moyes’ side sit on the lower end of the scale for expected goals against, while also being strong at defending set-piece situations - only Tottenham have conceded a lower amount of quality chances from free-kicks and corners. There's clean sheet potential, while Kurt Zouma provides an attacking threat. Four of his seven Premier League games this season have seen at least one shot taken. The Hammers face a Wolves side who have struggled to score goals, alongside sitting in the top-half for xGA from set-pieces. Zouma can deliver as a strong differential option at a good price - he's in 1.5% of teams at the time of writing. Wesley Fofana Position: DEF

DEF Club: Chelsea

Chelsea Fixture: Crystal Palace (A)

Crystal Palace (A) FPL Price: £4.4m

Wesley Fofana sat out Graham Potter's first game in charge, but you'd imagine he will be a regular in the back-three system that the new head coach will use. Of course, there's a risk that it wasn't a one-off and Potter views him differently but the big money acquisition from Leicester is surely a starting figure in this Chelsea defence. This week takes them to Crystal Palace, who remain bad at defending set-pieces. The xGA from free-kicks and corners remains the highest in the league...by far. It's a problem that has carried over from last season and Chelsea can capitalise. Fofana has registered a shot in each of his three games this season - that coming across two clubs. Callum Wilson Position: FWD

FWD Club: Newcastle

Newcastle Fixture: Fulham (A)

Fulham (A) FPL Price: £7.2m

Callum Wilson has had injury issues, and he hasn't featured since scoring in the 3-3 draw against Manchester City, but it could be worth taking the risk in bringing him in for Gameweek 9. Various reports claim that Wilson sat out the draw at home to Bournemouth so that he could have extra recovery time over the international break, meaning a return against Fulham is a big possibility. While Fulham's start to the season has been good, they have been conceding opportunities - only Nottingham Forest and Leicester have a higher open play xGA than Marco Silva's men. Newcastle's season has been one of frustration in front of goal. They should have beaten both Bournemouth and Crystal Palace but didn't. That should change this weekend. Wilson had two goals in three games before the injury - he can return to the scoresheet on Saturday. Who should I captain in Gameweek 9?