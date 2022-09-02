It truly is the Erling Haaland Show on fantasy football this season.
City's striker netted another hat-trick in midweek, taking his total tally to nine for the season.
I was one of those unsure at the start of the season given his injury record and Pep Guardiola loving to rotate his squad.
However, I caved in a couple of weeks ago and simply had to find a way to bring him in. After all, 74.3% of players have him in their team now - that's despite the £11.9m price tag.
Will he play this weekend? Who knows. Will he score if he does play? It seems really likely.
It's been such a busy week in the Premier League with the deadline day coming alongside three gameweeks in the space of seven or so days. Focus now turns to Gameweek 6.
The FPL Gameweek 6 deadline is September 3 at 11:00 BST, with the first game kicking off at 12:30 BST.
According to FPL's Fixture Difficulty Rating - the higher the number, the tougher the game - the teams are split as follows:
2: Bournemouth (Forest A), Brentford (Leeds H), Leeds (Brentford A), Leicester (Brighton A), Liverpool (Everton A), Manchester City (Villa A), Newcastle (Palace H), Nottingham Forest (Bournemouth H), Southampton (Wolves A), Tottenham (Fulham H), Southampton (H)
3: Brighton (Leicester H), Chelsea (West Ham H), Crystal Palace (Newcastle A), Manchester United (Arsenal H)
4: Arsenal (Manchester United A), Fulham (Tottenham A), West Ham (Chelsea A)
5: Aston Villa (Manchester City H), Everton (Liverpool H)
It's another quick turnaround to the new gameweek, with a game on Thursday night and then the usual Saturday kick-off. There's isn't much time to look at a Wildcard, but for those who are, a reminder of the dates:
With this Gameweek in focus, who are the best players to look at when it comes to one or two changes?
This is an interesting selection, but injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny means that Albert Sambi Lokonga should get regular minutes going forward.
Now we're not expecting him to provide a load of points with his involvement, but those with two free transfers may well look at Lokonga because of his cheap price - freeing up budget to use elsewhere.
Midfield partner Granit Xhaka has contributed two assists far, alongside a goal, showing the impact that Arsenal can make from this area of the pitch.
While Manchester United have been winning games, they've hardly been convincing. They could (and maybe should) have conceded against Southampton while Leicester just aren't good enough to punish them in what was an awful game on Thursday.
The injury to Leeds' Rodrigo has left fantasy football managers with a headache considering how popular he had become through the opening weeks of the season.
Rodrigo will be missing until the international break at the end of the month, meaning that many will be looking to alternative £6.5m (or less) midfielders.
While Pascal Groß is popular, Brighton teammate Leandro Trossard is worth consideration. He scored in the 2-0 win at West Ham and followed it up with an assist against Leeds.
He's played at least 74 minutes in all five of their games so far, averaging 2.68 shots and 0.21 xG per game.
Alexander Isak is at 75% chance for playing this weekend after a dead leg brought an end to his highly impressive Newcastle debut at Liverpool in midweek.
Isak netted one and saw another ruled out as he was just offside in the build-up. His two shots in total came to a strong 0.42 xG given the calibre of the opposition.
If he is fit and available, he has every chance of finding the net again in a home encounter against Crystal Palace.
Palace have conceded the third-highest xGA across their first five games of the season - only Bournemouth and Forest have seen worse. Brentford posted 2.14 xG in their 1-1 draw in midweek.
Pep Guardiola hinted that ERLING HAALAND might not be involved when they faced Nottingham Forest in midweek.
He started, he scored a hat-trick. He may well be rested at some stage, particularly with the Champions League starting, but can you really bench him given current form?
They face Aston Villa away at the weekend and it's difficult to look past the City forward, especially if he is in from the off again.
MOHAMED SALAH returned to the points with two assists as Liverpool beat Newcastle on Wednesday night.
His season has been a quiet one by usual standards, but a Merseyside derby may well bring out the best in him as he looks to catch up on his goalscoring rivals.
LUIS DIAZ may have posted just two points against Newcastle, but he has three goals on his tally this season, with 2.14 xG from a total of 14 shots.
Another mention for HARRY KANE, who got an assist as Tottenham drew with West Ham in midweek.
He's now had attacking returns in his last three games, with three goals and an assist across that period.
