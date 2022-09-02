It truly is the Erling Haaland Show on fantasy football this season.

City's striker netted another hat-trick in midweek, taking his total tally to nine for the season. I was one of those unsure at the start of the season given his injury record and Pep Guardiola loving to rotate his squad. However, I caved in a couple of weeks ago and simply had to find a way to bring him in. After all, 74.3% of players have him in their team now - that's despite the £11.9m price tag. Will he play this weekend? Who knows. Will he score if he does play? It seems really likely. It's been such a busy week in the Premier League with the deadline day coming alongside three gameweeks in the space of seven or so days. Focus now turns to Gameweek 6.

When is the FPL Gameweek 6 deadline? The FPL Gameweek 6 deadline is September 3 at 11:00 BST, with the first game kicking off at 12:30 BST. How do the FPL chips work? Bench Boost: This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season

Triple Captain: The captain earns 3x the amount of points for that gameweek - this can only be used once a season

Free Hit: This allows unlimited changes for one gameweek only. A team reverts back to how it was before once this has been played - this can only be used once a season Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 6?

According to FPL's Fixture Difficulty Rating - the higher the number, the tougher the game - the teams are split as follows: 2: Bournemouth (Forest A), Brentford (Leeds H), Leeds (Brentford A), Leicester (Brighton A), Liverpool (Everton A), Manchester City (Villa A), Newcastle (Palace H), Nottingham Forest (Bournemouth H), Southampton (Wolves A), Tottenham (Fulham H), Southampton (H) 3: Brighton (Leicester H), Chelsea (West Ham H), Crystal Palace (Newcastle A), Manchester United (Arsenal H) 4: Arsenal (Manchester United A), Fulham (Tottenham A), West Ham (Chelsea A) 5: Aston Villa (Manchester City H), Everton (Liverpool H) What are the best transfers for Gameweek 6?

It's another quick turnaround to the new gameweek, with a game on Thursday night and then the usual Saturday kick-off. There's isn't much time to look at a Wildcard, but for those who are, a reminder of the dates: When are the FPL wildcards? Wildcard 1 - Gameweek 1 (start of season) to Gameweek 16 (Saturday November 12)

World Cup - Unofficial wildcard: Unlimited changes allowed after Gameweek 16 starts and before Gameweek 17

Wildcard 2 - Gameweek 17 (Monday December 26) to Gameweek 38 (end of season) With this Gameweek in focus, who are the best players to look at when it comes to one or two changes? Albert Sambi Lokonga Position: MID

MID Club: Arsenal

Arsenal Fixture: Manchester United (A)

Manchester United (A) FPL Price: £4.4m

This is an interesting selection, but injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny means that Albert Sambi Lokonga should get regular minutes going forward. Now we're not expecting him to provide a load of points with his involvement, but those with two free transfers may well look at Lokonga because of his cheap price - freeing up budget to use elsewhere. Midfield partner Granit Xhaka has contributed two assists far, alongside a goal, showing the impact that Arsenal can make from this area of the pitch. While Manchester United have been winning games, they've hardly been convincing. They could (and maybe should) have conceded against Southampton while Leicester just aren't good enough to punish them in what was an awful game on Thursday. Leandro Trossard Position: MID

MID Club: Brighton

Brighton Fixture: Leicester (H)

Leicester (H) FPL Price: £6.5m

The injury to Leeds' Rodrigo has left fantasy football managers with a headache considering how popular he had become through the opening weeks of the season. Rodrigo will be missing until the international break at the end of the month, meaning that many will be looking to alternative £6.5m (or less) midfielders. While Pascal Groß is popular, Brighton teammate Leandro Trossard is worth consideration. He scored in the 2-0 win at West Ham and followed it up with an assist against Leeds. He's played at least 74 minutes in all five of their games so far, averaging 2.68 shots and 0.21 xG per game. Alexander Isak Position: FWD

FWD Club: Newcastle

Newcastle Fixture: Crystal Palace (H)

Crystal Palace (H) FPL Price: £7.0m

Alexander Isak is at 75% chance for playing this weekend after a dead leg brought an end to his highly impressive Newcastle debut at Liverpool in midweek. Isak netted one and saw another ruled out as he was just offside in the build-up. His two shots in total came to a strong 0.42 xG given the calibre of the opposition. If he is fit and available, he has every chance of finding the net again in a home encounter against Crystal Palace. Palace have conceded the third-highest xGA across their first five games of the season - only Bournemouth and Forest have seen worse. Brentford posted 2.14 xG in their 1-1 draw in midweek. Who should I captain in Gameweek 6?