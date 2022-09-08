It was a low-scoring Gameweek 6 for many FPL players.

The average points scored was 45, the lowest of any of the gameweeks so far. It's explained in the fact that some of the big-hitters had quiet games. Danny Ward and Robert Sanchez - the two most popular goalkeepers - conceded at least two each while Joao Cancelo and Trent Alexander-Arnold combined for three points. Mohamed Salah failed to score again, while Erling Haaland only scored one (shocking isn't it?). Gabriel Jesus - owned by seemingly everyone in the country - also posted one point. The attention now turns to Gameweek 7 and finding a way to bounce back.

When is the FPL Gameweek 7 deadline? The FPL Gameweek 7 deadline is September 10 at 11:00 BST, with the first game kicking off at 12:30 BST. How do the FPL chips work? Bench Boost: This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season

This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season Triple Captain: The captain earns 3x the amount of points for that gameweek - this can only be used once a season

The captain earns 3x the amount of points for that gameweek - this can only be used once a season Free Hit: This allows unlimited changes for one gameweek only. A team reverts back to how it was before once this has been played - this can only be used once a season Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 7?

According to FPL's Fixture Difficulty Rating - the higher the number, the tougher the game - the teams are split as follows: 2: Arsenal (Everton H), Bournemouth (Brighton A), Brentford (Southampton A), Brighton (Bournemouth A), Chelsea (Fulham A), Leeds (Forest H), Leicester (Villa H), Liverpool (Wolves H), Manchester United (Palace A), Nottingham Forest (Leeds A), Southampton (Brentford H) 3: Crystal Palace (Manchester United H), Manchester City (Tottenham H), Newcastle (West Ham A), West Ham (Newcastle H) 4: Aston Villa (Leicester A), Everton (Arsenal A), Fulham (Chelsea H) 5: Tottenham (Manchester City A), Wolves (Liverpool A) MANCHESTER CITY face Tottenham in the highlight of the Premier League weekend, and they are a handed a rare(ish) '3' on the FDR given that contest in Saturday's late kick-off. Both were successful in the Champions League in midweek, and City playing a day earlier is balanced out slightly by the fact that they had to travel to Spain. The question marks surround BRIGHTON with Graham Potter - at the time of writing - set to take the job at Chelsea. Nobody really knows what to expect from the Seagulls now, but it's not worth giving up on them yet as they have a decent enough looking game at Bournemouth. NEWCASTLE were really unlucky not to secure victory over Crystal Palace last time out as they created a number of opportunities but couldn't convert. They travel to West Ham on Sunday, a team who have endured mixed fortunes to start off their campaign. What are the best transfers for Gameweek 7?

As ever, we'll start this section with a reminder that the World Cup break in November/December is effectively a third (or second, I suppose) Wildcard for the season. Typically, you'd have one in each half of the season, but the first Wildcard of the season only has to last you until Gameweek 16. We're one week away from the halfway stage of that, meaning that now would be a good time to start looking at the ability to make unlimited changes. if required. But for those focusing on one or two transfers for the week, who are the players to target? Alexander Isak Position: FWD

I put Alexander Isak in the Gameweek 6 column, and while he didn't score, his performance there gives me enough confidence to go back in for the Newcastle striker. Newcastle put up a remarkable 4.17 xG, with Isak having 1.28 of it. That shows the quality of chances he got and a repeat of that on Sunday will surely lead to a goal. He scored on his debut at Liverpool and had another ruled out for offside. He will look forward to playing a West Ham defence that has kept just one clean sheet this season. When the goals start flying in, we can expect his £7.0m initial price to keep rising. Bukayo Saka Position: MID

Bukayo Saka's start to the season has been a fairly quiet one in terms of scoring, although he ended his wait for a goal as he struck against Manchester United last time out. That adds to his three assists across the five games prior, yet many are looking to Arsenal's other attacking options - perhaps price plays a part here. Saka's expected goal involvement (xGI) - combining xG and xA - has him averaging 0.44 per game. He sits 16th for total points scored among midfielders on FPL this season. Everton have had issues defensively anyway and now there is problems with goalkeeper - Jordan Pickford is set for a spell on the sidelines. Alexis Mac Allister Position: MID

I noted down Alexis Mac Allister as a Gameweek 7 target following his wonderful performance against Leicester, but then the week unfolded at Brighton. Potter looks like he's going to be Chelsea's new boss, but I'm still willing to stick with the midfielder. In the short term, it should be a case of 'business as usual' as much as possible for the Seagulls on the pitch. We can expect them to line-up in their usual way and Mac Allister provides both an open play threat alongside being their penalty taker. Pascal Groß is a popular choice on FPL - he's in 27.7% of teams - but there is a case for making the switch to Mac Allister at this stage. Luis Sinisterra Position: MID

Luis Sinisterra has started Leeds' last two Premier League games and scored in both. He returned ten points against Everton, with five coming against Brentford. His £6.5m price may be putting people off and he's only in 0.8% of FPL teams. However, even in the early stages, it's clear to see that he will be a key part of this Leeds attack. They're involved in Monday Night Football as they welcome Nottingham Forest to Elland Road. Only Palace (13.7) have posted a higher figure than Forest's 12.9 xGA in the Premier League this season. Forest have conceded nine goals from 7.09 xGA in their three away games so far. One of those was Manchester City, but three goals came from 3.54 xGA against Everton and Newcastle. Who are the most transferred in players for Gameweek 7?

As of 1100 BST on Thursday, the most transferred in players - according to FPL - are: Marcus Rashford - 814,807 Kieran Trippier - 547,070 Ivan Toney - 458,103 Alexis Mac Allister - 401,869 Antony - 362,625 Pascal Groß - 353,252 Nick Pope - 346,516 Aleksandar Mitrović - 247,397 Erling Haaland - 234,988 Gabriel Martinelli - 226,797 Who should I captain in Gameweek 7?