Emery was backed into 1/6 as original favourite Mauricio Pochettino took a walk in the market, and the noises proved correct as Villa announced the news on Monday night.

The 50-year-old Spaniard succeeds Gerrard, who was sacked following Villa’s 3-0 Premier League defeat against Fulham last week.

Villa said that Emery, who will join them from Villarreal, will take over from November 1 after work permit formalities are completed.

It will be Emery’s second Premier League stint after managing Arsenal for 18 months before he was dismissed following a seven-match losing run.

Emery was due to be out of contract with Villarreal at the end of this season. It has been reported that Villa will pay a buy-out fee to the LaLiga club of around £5million.

Villa responded to Gerrard’s sacking by beating Brentford 4-0 on Sunday.