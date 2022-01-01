2022 FIFA World Cup

Sporting Life
World Cup: England could face Wales or Scotland
England will face USA, Iran and one of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
World Cup tips: Who to back early
In our final 'early look' football piece of the week, Jake Pearson takes a look at where the value lies in the antepost market for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, picking out three best bets.
World Cup play-offs: All you need to know
Wales, Portugal, North Macedonia, Poland and Sweden have made it to the World Cup play-off finals, with Scotland still to play Ukraine, but what happens now?
World Cup qualifying: Odds, draw, dates
