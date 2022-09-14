In what was unquestionably one of the greatest World Cup finals in history, Lionel Messi's Argentina ultimately prevailed in a thrilling penalty shootout over France.

Having gone 2-0 up inside 36 minutes and held this ascendancy until the 81st minute, just when they thought the crown was theirs, Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace inside two minutes to level the ledger for Les Bleus. Into extra-time the match headed and more drama would follow, for the two iconic figures in Messi and Mbappe rose to the occasion again, with both finding the back of the net to send this pulsating clash into penalties. The Paris Saint-Germain teammates then set their respective nations rolling by firing home their opening spot-kicks. But it would be Argentina who eventually got over the line, with the help of further heroics from inspirational keeper Emiliano Martinez, who thrives in these situations, to run out deserved victors. Claiming their first World Cup since Diego Maradona led them to glory in Mexico in 1986, this was a remarkable collective achievement for Lionel Scaloni's men and one that will cement Messi's legacy as one of finest players of all-time.

Having endured many false dawns in his quest for international glory over the years, it was fantastic to see the legendary 35-year-old finally secure the coveted Jules Rimet trophy. Carrying his team on his shoulders throughout the showpiece, this was a fitting reward for his exceptional displays not just in Qatar but over the course of the tremendous career he's had for La Albiceleste. Playing an absolutely integral role towards this scintillating victory over France, where he and his superstar club teammate Mbappe were always going to dominate the headlines, it would ultimately be Messi who prevailed despite the latter netting a magical hat-trick. What role did Messi play in Argentina's success? Starting in his trademark right of centre attacking midfield role, the little maestro's game was about much more than his devastating double. Once more proving a real game changer and a point of difference, his intelligent movement was a joy to watch. Connecting and breathing life into many an attack, observing him strategically take up ideal positions to link play while avoiding opposition detection was extremely impressive. Scanning proficiently and remaining so aware of his surroundings, his ability to find room in little pockets between opponents and either side of them was crucial. Astute at inheriting possession between the lines, in the half spaces and when dropping into central midfield, the man who was forever subtly adapting his position proved a challenging man for France to keep tabs on.

Astutely receiving between the lines

Dropping deep to form a 3v2 in midfield

Expertly finding space between the lines as Alvarez pins two markers

Forever asking questions of his foes on who should be tracking him in what zone, his sporadic runs in behind, instinctive surges into the box, how he targeted zones behind Mbappe that were free due to him not tracking back and how he was rapid to jet into space created by defenders being lured out compounded issues for opponents.

Smartly exploiting the space made by Alvarez

His calculated movement also saw him pin and draw markers to manufacture room and open passing lanes into colleagues. Although he seems passive and walks around a lot, there's a purpose and intention behind everything he does, which was precisely the case last night too. Indeed, his nifty check towards the ball that generated the space for Alexis Mac Allister, which he followed up with a crafty lay off to Alvarez, set the wheels in motion for Argentina's second goal.

Great space creating and pass prior to Argentina's second

It also warranted mentioning how well he supported striker Julian Alvarez when he dropped deep with his back to goal and persistently received the ball in advantageous forward facing postures to inject momentum into attacks.

Messi edging in to receive the layoff from Alvarez in a forward facing posture

Messi receiving between the lines while facing forward

Smartly getting between the lines facing forward

Messi's wizardry was also evident in his work with the ball at his feet, for his invention on the dribble and incision in his distribution shone through brightly. To start with the former, and he was a constant thorn in France's side with his ball carrying. Blessed with an impeccable first touch, Velcro-like ball control and so good at adapting his receiving angles, this gave him a firm platform to wreak havoc and to avoid opponents. Supremely balanced, this, in combination with his low centre of gravity, strength, agility and brisk turn of speed, ensured he withstood pressure admirably and robustly rode challenges to outfox his foes. Beating or gaining separation from markers using his vast repertoire of evasive manoeuvres that included slick shimmies, feints, shoulder drops, stop-gos, twists and razor sharp alterations in pace and direction, it was wonderful seeing him weave his magic in this regard. Distribution also a key factor Meanwhile, when it came to his passing, there was much upside to be extracted here too, as he was vital towards Argentina progressing the ball and conjuring promising openings. Whether striking pinpoint switches of play, defence splitting through balls in behind, engaging in intricate interplay in close or hitting line breaking passes into feet, he excelled at obliging the runs of his colleagues.

Measured through ball over the top

Masterful through ball in behind

Quality switch of play to open up the field

Crafty through ball in behind

Playing a part in all three of his team's goals, the clinical, ruthless dynamo yet again had a devastating impact in the final third on his way to propelling his team to glory. By the numbers, his nine accurate passes into the final third, five shots, five accurate long passes at 100%, five touches inside the box, four progressive runs and two shot assists punctuated his accomplished night at the office.

Messi's Heat Map vs. France