We deliver the xG (expected goals) scoreline, a 'fairness' rating and noteworthy data points from the World Cup final between Argentina and France.

What are Infogol fairness ratings? We rank every scoreline by comparing it against the range of possible scorelines that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created. The higher this ranks on a scale of 0-100 the closer it reflects the balance of chances created or the 'fairer' the scoreline is.

Argentina 3-3 France Infogol xG: 3.45-2.29

Fairness rating: 81.86

Messi 23' pen, 108', Di María 36' | Mbappe 80' pen, 81', 118' pen Argentina won the World Cup by beating France 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw in the final, meaning Lionel Messi has now won every major honour possible. A final billed as Messi versus Kylian Mbappe was completely one-sided until bursting into life when the latter fired home twice in the space of 90 seconds with just 10 minutes of normal time remaining, cancelling out a first-half Messi penalty and Angel Di Maria's strike, to force an extra half an hour.

Up until Mbappe's penalty the French had failed to register a single shot on target in the match, and only two shots overall. Even at full-time the xG totals read 1.77-1.09 in Argentina's favour such was their dominance, with the holders restricted to just 0.29 non-penalty xG.