Croatia secured bronze at the 2022 World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Morocco in the third place play-off.

Mislav Oršić's wonderful curling effort in the first-half proved to be the difference for Croatia, who had taken the early lead thanks to Joško Gvardiol's header from a well worked set-piece routine.

Achraf Dari levelled the score just minutes after Croatia's opening strike, with his close range effort (0.53 xG) one of the two big chances that Morocco created across the 90 minutes.

It brought an end to Morocco's fairytale tournament, as they became the first African side to reach the semi-final stage of a World Cup.

Moroccan frustrations were felt at the full-time whistle as their players and staff argued with the officials - emotions that contrast the widely-held belief that this game holds little importance at the tournament.