Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Click to download our FREE World Cup wallchart with predicted winner and route to the final
Click to download our FREE World Cup wallchart with predicted winner and route to the final

FIFA World Cup 2022 wallchart download free: England's route to the final predicted

By Sporting Life
11:12 · FRI October 14, 2022

Be sure to download our free World Cup wallchart as Qatar 2022 closes in.

The stage is set for the first winter World Cup and first ever hosting of the tournament in the Middle East.

Our wallchart not only contains each nation's, including England and Wales', paths to the final, there is an added twist with the Sporting Life 2022 World Cup predicted tournament outcome based on Infogol's expected goals (xG) model also displayed.

This is calculated by awarding every team a rating based on our performance data, ultimately allowing us to predict the most likely group-stage winners and runners-up, and most likely victors in each knockout stage tie on the balance of probabilities.

You can download our double-sided wallchart as either a PDF or as a screensaver for FREE below!

Wallchart PDF download

Wallchart screensaver download

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS