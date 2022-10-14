The stage is set for the first winter World Cup and first ever hosting of the tournament in the Middle East.

Our wallchart not only contains each nation's, including England and Wales', paths to the final, there is an added twist with the Sporting Life 2022 World Cup predicted tournament outcome based on Infogol's expected goals (xG) model also displayed.

This is calculated by awarding every team a rating based on our performance data, ultimately allowing us to predict the most likely group-stage winners and runners-up, and most likely victors in each knockout stage tie on the balance of probabilities.

You can download our double-sided wallchart as either a PDF or as a screensaver for FREE below!