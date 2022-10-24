Sporting Life
How to run a FIFA World Cup 2022 sweepstake: Free kit and generator download

By Sporting Life
22:08 · MON October 24, 2022

Planning on running a World Cup sweepstake with your friend, family or colleagues? We have everything you need for free ahead of the start of Qatar 2022.

The biggest footballing event on the planet gets under way on November 20 when Qatar take on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium and the tournament promises to be one like never before as the European club season pauses for an inaugural winter World Cup, and the Middle East plays host for the first time in its history.

Sporting Life's 2022 World Cup sweepstake package is far from your run of the mill kit, with the nations ordered from 1-32 based on how we rate them according to Infogol's expected goals (xG) model with each team awarded a percentage chance of lifting the trophy.

From Brazil to Saudi Arabia, no matter who you draw at least you'll be armed with the knowledge of exactly what your chance of winning is.

You can download our sweepstake kit as a PDF for FREE below!

World Cup sweepstake download

How to run a World Cup 2022 sweepstake

  1. Download our pdf for a full list of teams, including ratings and percentage chance of victory
  2. Put everyone's name into a hat or type out names in alphabetical order
  3. Set up a WhatsApp group with all of your entrants or meet to conduct the draw
  4. In person, conduct the draw in ascending or descending order
  5. If via WhatsApp group use a random number generator and enter 1 in lowest, 32 in highest, and '1' in column boxes
    32 random numbers (none repeated) will appear in a list
    Assign first generated number to first person in alphabetical list and so on until everyone has a team

*If you do not have 32 entrants, repeat process until all 32 teams are assigned

Safer gambling

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

