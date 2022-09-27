We have all you need to know for Qatar 2022 this winter, including odds, fixtures, venues and TV information.

When and where is the World Cup being held? The 2022 World Cup runs from November 20 to December 18 at eight different stadiums in the Gulf state of Qatar - the first time the tournament has been held both in the Middle East and in European winter. The opening match will be staged at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor between Qatar and Ecuador on November 20, with the final taking place at Lusail Stadium in Lusail on December 18.

How many teams take part and what is the format? The format is the same as for World Cup 2018, with 32 teams divided into eight groups of four. The top two teams in each group qualify for the round of 16, with four single-legged knockout rounds ultimately deciding the winner.

Which teams have qualified for the World Cup and what are the groups? All 32 spaces in the tournament have been filled and the bracket has been drawn following a lengthy qualifying campaign. Qatar qualified automatically as hosts for what is their first World Cup appearance.

Italy, the reigning European champions, will miss a second World Cup in succession

Several high-ranking countries failed to make the cut, however. Euro 2020 winners Italy won't be in attendance for the second World Cup running after losing to North Macedonia in the first stage of UEFA's play-offs. Chile and Colombia missed out from CONMEBOL. Canada are competing for the first time since 1986, while Iran might be the most surprising qualifier from the AFC sector.

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies (right) will be Canada's star as they play in their first World Cup for 36 years

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands. Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

England, Iran, USA, Wales Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Brazil legend Cafu drew England into Group B - the two countries are among the three favourites for World Cup glory

Who are the favourites to win the World Cup? Brazil have consistently been the bookmakers' favourites to lift the trophy in Qatar.

The bookies consider Brazil the favourites to win in Qatar

Despite losing the Copa America final to rivals Argentina last year, the five-time world champions enter the tournament with an excellent chance. Holders France have been slotted in as second-favourites with most bookies, seeking to become the third country in World Cup history to retain the crown. Will England win the World Cup? A string of uninspiring performances has seen England pushed out recently, but they remain one of the likelier contenders according to the odds.

England boss Gareth Southgate is under pressure heading into Qatar 2022 despite recent major tournament success

While they showed signs of life by fighting back from 2-0 down to ultimately draw 3-3 against Germany in their final game before the World Cup, Gareth Southgate's men are now on the worst run of any England men's team since 1993, without a win in six matches. Before Luke Shaw reduced the deficit in that Nations League fixture at Wembley they hadn't scored from open play for a staggering 565 minutes. What cannot be ignored, however, is the simple fact that England reached the semi-finals in Russia in 2018 and the final of Euro 2020. World Cup 2022 winner (odds via Sky Bet) Brazil - 9/2

France - 5/1

England - 13/2

Argentina - 7/1

Spain - 8/1

Germany - 9/1

Netherlands - 12/1

Belgium - 14/1

Portugal - 14/1

28/1 bar Odds correct at 1330 GMT (27/09/2022)

Who has won the World Cup previously? Brazil have won the World Cup more than any other team, lifting the trophy on five separate occasions. They are also the only nation to have played in every edition of the tournament. Germany and Italy (both 4) are their nearest rivals in the charts, followed by three-time winners Argentina, holders France and Uruguay, who won the inaugural World Cup in 1930. England, who were famously crowned champions at Wembley in 1966, and Spain make up the list with one title each. 5 - Brazil (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

(1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002) 4 - Germany (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) | Italy (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

(1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) | (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006) 2 - Argentina (1978, 1986) | France (1998, 2018) | Uruguay (1930, 1950)

(1978, 1986) | (1998, 2018) | (1930, 1950) 1 - England (1966) | Spain (2010)

Who are the favourites to win the World Cup Golden Boot Personal glory is the order of the day in the race for the World Cup Golden Boot, a prize that will be pursued by the world's very best this winter. Tottenham Hotspur and England captain Harry Kane, who won the award in Russia in 2018, heads the market. The 29-year-old has now scored 51 goals in 75 international appearances for the Three Lions, and has started the domestic season in good goalscoring form.

Harry Kane was on the scoresheet from the spot in England's final game before the World Cup

Kane will face stiff competition for the crown of top tournament scorer, though. French duo Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema are prominent in the betting, with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the world’s leading goalscorer in international football history, splitting the pair. In what is likely to be the 37-year-old's final chance at winning the World Cup or a Golden Boot, Ronaldo will certainly be looking to add to his 117-goal Portugal tally (191 caps). The same could perhaps be said for Argentina legend Lionel Messi, who has been in scintillating form at club level and enters calculations for this award.

Lionel Messi will hope to add another accolade this winter after helping Argentina win Copa America in 2021

World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Award (odds via Sky Bet) Harry Kane - 7/1

Kylian Mbappe - 8/1

Cristiano Ronaldo - 12/1

Karim Benzema - 14/1

Lionel Messi - 14/1

Romelu Lukaku - 16/1

Neymar - 18/1

Raheem Sterling - 20/1

25/1 bar Odds correct at 1330 GMT (27/09/2022)

Who are the favourites to win the World Cup Golden Ball? Introduced by FIFA in 1982, the Golden Ball award is presented to the best player at each World Cup. A shortlist of the best players in the tournament is drawn up by the FIFA technical committee before a winner is voted for by media representatives. As you would imagine, the contenders for the Golden Ball are very similar to the Golden Boot favourites.

Luka Modric (left) and Kylian Mbappe were named player and young player of the tournament in 2018

There is precedent for a different name to be in the running, however. Luka Modrić won the award in 2018, a personal consolation after his Croatia side were beaten 4-2 by France in the final. Kylian Mbappe was named young player of the tournament in Russia, and another strong run for France could see him step up to the top prize.

Who are the World Cup host cities and how big are the stadiums? There are eight host stadiums across five cities in the tiny state of Qatar - for context, it is smaller in area than Yorkshire (11,437 to 11,897 km²). The area of Qatar that is inhabited by its population of just 1.69 million is, however, far smaller, with much of the state vacant desert. All of the stadiums are within a 35-mile radius of the capital Doha.

The Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor will host the World Cup's opening game

Lusail Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium

Capacity: 80,000 Al Khor Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium

Capacity: 60,000 Doha Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium

Capacity: 40,000 Stadium: Stadium 974

Capacity: 40,000 Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium

Capacity: 40,000 Stadium: Education City Stadium

Capacity: 45,350 Al Rayyan Stadium: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Capacity: 44,740 City: Al Rayyan Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium

Capacity: 40,000 Al Wakrah Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

When are the World Cup matches and what are the kick-off times? Sunday November 20 Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm) Monday November 21 Group B: England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm)

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 4pm)

Group B: USA vs Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm) Tuesday November 22 Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 10am)

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm)

Group C: Mexico vs Poland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 4pm)

Group D: France vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 7pm) Wednesday November 23 Group F: Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 10am)

Group E: Germany vs Japan (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm)

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 4pm)

Group F: Belgium vs Canada (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm) Thursday November 24 Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 10am)

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 4pm)

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm) Friday November 25 Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 10am)

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 1pm)

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 4pm)

Group B: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm) Saturday November 26 Group C: Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 10am)

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm)

Group D: France vs Denmark (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 4pm)

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm) Sunday November 27 Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 10am)

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 1pm)

Group F: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 4pm)

Group E: Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm) Monday November 28 Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 10am)

Group G: South Korea vs Ghana (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm)

Group H: Brazil vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 4pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm) Tuesday November 29 Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 3pm)

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm) Wednesday November 30 Group D: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3pm)

Group D: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7pm)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm) Thursday December 1 Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 3pm)

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Group E: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm) Friday, December 2 Group G: South Korea vs Portugal (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

Group G: Ghana vs Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3pm)

Group H: Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7pm)

Group H: Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm) Round of 16 Saturday December 3

49 - Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

50 - Winners of Group C vs Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm) Sunday December 4

52 - Winners of Group D vs Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3pm)

51 - Winners of Group B vs Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm) Monday December 5

53 - Winners of Group E vs Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3pm)

54 - Winners of Group G vs Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7pm) Tuesday December 6

55 - Winners of Group F vs Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

56 - Winners of Group H vs Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm) Quarter-finals Friday December 9

58 - Winners of 53 vs Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

57 - Winners of 49 vs Winners of 50 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm) Saturday December 10

60 - Winners of 55 vs Winners of 56 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3pm)

59 - Winners of 51 vs Winners of 52 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm) Semi-finals Tuesday December 13

61 - Winners of 57 vs Winners of 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm) Wednesday December 14

62 - Winners of 59 vs Winners of 60 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm) Saturday December 17

63 - Third place play-off (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm) Final Sunday December 18

64 - The World Cup final (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 3pm)