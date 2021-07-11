Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Euro 2020
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Lionel Messi kisses the Copa America trophy
Lionel Messi kisses the Copa America trophy

Lionel Messi wins first Copa America: Argentina 1-0 Brazil

By Sporting Life
08:20 · SUN July 11, 2021

Lionel Messi, at the age of 34, finally won his first major international tournament by helping Argentina beat bitter rivals, hosts and defending champions Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final in Rio de Janeiro.

It was the Barcelona legend's 10th major tournament for his country, who last won South America's most prestigious title back in 1993.

Messi's four goals across the competition, along with his overall contribution, were enough to see him clinch the award for player of the tournament.

But it was PSG's former Manchester United winger Angel di Maria who provided the decisive moment in Saturday night's final when he lobbed the goalkeeper after a lofted through-ball from Rodrigo de Paul.

Messi almost made it the perfect storybook ending, but slipped when seemingly well-placed to complete a 2-0 victory.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS