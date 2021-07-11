Lionel Messi wins first Copa America: Argentina 1-0 Brazil

It was the Barcelona legend's 10th major tournament for his country, who last won South America's most prestigious title back in 1993.

Messi's four goals across the competition, along with his overall contribution, were enough to see him clinch the award for player of the tournament.

But it was PSG's former Manchester United winger Angel di Maria who provided the decisive moment in Saturday night's final when he lobbed the goalkeeper after a lofted through-ball from Rodrigo de Paul.

Messi almost made it the perfect storybook ending, but slipped when seemingly well-placed to complete a 2-0 victory.