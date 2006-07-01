Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Messi strengthens his claims in the Greatest Player of All Time debate by winning his first major trophy with Argentina

Lionel Messi finally won his first major international trophy as Argentina beat Brazil in the Copa America final - so where does he now rank alongside Cristiano Ronaldo?

The 'Greatest Player of All Time' debate frequently pops up whenever either icon moves past another mind-boggling milestone in their remarkable career, but this latest honour finally fills a notable void on Messi's CV. Since being sent off two minutes into his debut for La Albiceleste against Hungary in 2005 at the age of 18, Messi couldn't quite repeat his trophy-laden success with Barcelona on the international stage as he lost in three Copa America finals - once to Brazil (2007) and twice to Chile (2015, 2016) - while he also experienced the same heartache in the 2014 World Cup final against Germany. Ronaldo, meanwhile, broke his duck with Portugal at Euro 2016 before winning the inaugural Nations League two years later, and at Euro 2020 he scored five times to take his overall tally to 109 from 179 games and draw level with Iran's Ali Daei at the top of the all-time international scorer charts. Messi may well be some way behind on 76, but four of those helped inspire Argentina into their 29th Copa America final, where they beat great rivals Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana thanks to a delightful Angel Di Maria goal to end a 28-year wait to win a record-equalling 15th title.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: International stats

The Barcelona icon's goals - which came from 29 shots equating to 3.561 xG - also sealed his first ever Golden Boot on the international stage while he'd also supplied five assists along the way (3.83 xGA) to wrap up his second Copa America Player of the Tournament award. Anyone who had Ronaldo a shade ahead in this debate due to the international difference may have to think again, although the Juventus ace, who scored his five from 15 shots (4.82 xG), is on the brink of claiming his first Golden Boot unless Harry Kane bags a brace in the final between England and Italy on Sunday evening.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at this year's international tournaments

Ronaldo is 34 ahead of his closest active challenger at the top of the international charts - UAE striker Ali Mabkhout (76 goals in 92 games) - and his efforts at Euro 2020 extended his record as the all-time European Championship scorer with 14 goals, having surpassed Michel Platini's previous mark of nine earlier in the tournament. The 36-year-old, who has incredibly scored in five successive European Championships since his debut in 2004 and nine consecutive major tournaments having struck in each of his four World Cups, has also bagged more goals than anyone else in both major tournaments combined with 21. The previous record holder was Miroslav Klose with 19, including 16 at World Cups.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: Where they rank in history on the international stage

For club and country overall, Ronaldo has scored most career goals with 783 from 1073 games since 2002 compared with Messi's 748 (925 games since 2004) which means they are just two of seven men to have broken the 700-goal barrier alongside Josef Bican (805 from 530+), Romario (772 from 994), Pele (767 from 831), Ferenc Puskas (746 from 754) and Gerd Muller (734 from 793). Pele's official competitive tally of 767 in 831 games is some way below his Guinness World Record mark of 1,281 in 1,363 matches which includes many friendlies for Santos while Bican's tally is often disputed due to lack of reliable records from the period in his career that was interrupted by World War II. Nevertheless, there is no questioning the numbers Ronaldo and Messi have stacked up even if they seem from another planet.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: The overall career goals and trophies

Although Ronaldo's goals per game ratio at international level is superior to Messi (0.61 v 0.5), it hasn't been enough to bridge the gap in their overall careers, with the Barcelona legend's astonishing 0.86 at club level over 788 games brings his up 0.80, with his counterpart back on 0.73 (0.75 club). However, it's important to mention how both players have recorded almost identical ratios of insane proportions since becoming goalscoring talismans in their respective careers. Dating back to the start of the 2008/09 season, Messi has scored 697 goals in 789 games in all competitions at an eye-popping ratio 0.88 while in the last five league seasons he's managed 162 in 172, with an xG of 131.2. If you go back to when Ronaldo switched from being predominantly a playmaking winger at Manchester United at the star of the 2007/08 campaign, the Juventus star has fired in 711 goals from 806 games in all competitions during his career in England, Spain, Italy and for Portugal at 0.88. In the past five league seasons (two in La Liga for Real Madrid and three in Serie A for Juventus) he's scored 132 in 153 games, with an xG of 130.7. Despite being in the twilights of their careers, neither are letting age catch up with them too much whatsoever. Apart from Messi, only Robert Lewandowski has bagged more goals than Ronaldo in Europe's big five leagues in those last five seasons with 156 while the Polish striker is the only player with a higher xG than both at 149.2.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: Career goal ratios and last five season xG stats

Honours-wise, Messi has lifted 27 major club trophies throughout his career, including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns, while he's been awarded the Ballon d'Or more times than anyone else with six, most recently in 2019 when he beat Virgil van Dijk and five-time winner Ronaldo to the gong. By contrast, the Portugal captain has 24 club titles, including a record five Champions Leagues, three Premier Leagues, a pair of La Ligas and two Serie A crowns. You can see a full list of career stats and achievements further down.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: Where have their trophies been won?

Now all the above and below is purely comparing them from a statistical point of view and clearly from that perspective it's very hard to make a call, especially when you consider the range of competitions Ronaldo has played in compared to Messi and therefore showcasing his trophy-winning influence on three different clubs - and his country - spanning 17 years. However, if the debate boils down to who you've gained more joy from watching down the years, then none of these facts and figures will make any difference whatsoever.

🤔 Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) July 11, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi statistics and achievement comparison RONALDO'S OVERALL GOALS RECORD Games : 1073 (894 club)

Won: 711, Drawn 204, Lost: 157

: 1073 (894 club) Won: 711, Drawn 204, Lost: 157 Goals : 783 (674 club)

: 783 (674 club) Goals per game ratio : 0.73 (0.75 club)

: 0.73 (0.75 club) Hat-Tricks : 57 (48 club)

: 57 (48 club) Four in a game : 8 (six for Real Madrid, two for Portugal)

: 8 (six for Real Madrid, two for Portugal) Five in a game : 2 (for Real Madrid)

: 2 (for Real Madrid) Penalties* : 139 (125 club)

27 missed overall (21 missed for clubs)

: 139 (125 club) 27 missed overall (21 missed for clubs) Assists*: 270 (229 club) * According to transfermarkt.co.uk MESSI'S OVERALL GOALS RECORD Games : 929 (778 club)

Won: 629, Drawn 176, Lost: 120

: 929 (778 club) Won: 629, Drawn 176, Lost: 120 Goals : 748 (672 club)

: 748 (672 club) Goals per game ratio : 0.81 (0.86 club)

: 0.81 (0.86 club) Hat-Tricks : 54 (48 club)

: 54 (48 club) Four in a game : 6 (all for Barca)

: 6 (all for Barca) Five in a game : 1 (for Barca)

: 1 (for Barca) Penalties : 99 (82 club)

29 missed overall (25 missed for Barca)

: 99 (82 club) 29 missed overall (25 missed for Barca) Assists*: 358 (305 club) * Assists according to transfermkt.com

RONALDO'S INTERNATIONAL GOALS RECORD Games : 179

: 179 Goals : 109

: 109 Goals per game ratio : 0.61

: 0.61 World Cup Finals goals : 7 (17 games)

: 7 (17 games) World Cup qualification goals : 31 (41 games)

: 31 (41 games) European Championship goals : 14 (25 games)

: 14 (25 games) European Championship qualification goals : 31 (35 games)

: 31 (35 games) Confederation Cup goals : 2 (4 games)

: 2 (4 games) Nations League goals : 5 goals (6 games)

: 5 goals (6 games) International friendly goals : 19 (51 games)

: 19 (51 games) Hat-Tricks : 9 (Joint most in history)

: 9 (Joint most in history) Four in a game : 2

: 2 Penalties : 14 (6 missed)

: 14 (6 missed) Assists: 41 MESSI'S INTERNATIONAL GOALS RECORD Games : 151

: 151 Goals : 76

: 76 Goals per game ratio : 0.50

: 0.50 World Cup Finals : 6 (19 games)

: 6 (19 games) Copa America : 13 (34 games)

: 13 (34 games) World Cup qualification : 23 (51 games)

: 23 (51 games) International friendly : 34 (47 games)

: 34 (47 games) Hat-Tricks : 6

: 6 Penalties : 17 (4 missed)

: 17 (4 missed) Assists: 53

🏆 First major trophy with Argentina

⚽️ First international Golden Boot

🤩 Second Copa America Player of the Tournament



🇦🇷👏 It's taken Lionel Messi 16 years to add an international honour to his legendary career, but he did it in style.#MessiCampeon #CopaAmericaFINAL pic.twitter.com/mifrRbAHJe — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) July 11, 2021

RONALDO'S CLUB GOALS RECORD Games : 894

: 894 Goals: 674

Juventus: 101 (133 games)

Real Madrid: 450 (438 games)

Manchester United: 118 (292 games)

Sporting Lisbon: 5 (31 games)

674 Juventus: 101 (133 games) Real Madrid: 450 (438 games) Manchester United: 118 (292 games) Sporting Lisbon: 5 (31 games) Overall Goals per game ratio : 0.75

: 0.75 League: 479 (610 games)

Serie A: 79 (96 games)

La Liga: 311 (292 games)

Premier League: 84 (196 games)

Primeira Liga: 3 (25 games)

Goals per game ratio: 0.79

Serie A: 79 (96 games) La Liga: 311 (292 games) Premier League: 84 (196 games) Primeira Liga: 3 (25 games) Goals per game ratio: 0.79 Champions League: 135* (180 games*)

Juventus: 14 (23 games)

Real Madrid: 105 (101 games)

Manchester United: 16* (55 games*)

Sporting Lisbon: 0 (1 game*)

Goals per game ratio: 0.75

Juventus: 14 (23 games) Real Madrid: 105 (101 games) Manchester United: 16* (55 games*) Sporting Lisbon: 0 (1 game*) Goals per game ratio: 0.75 Domestic Cups: 45 (81 games)

Coppa Italia: 4 (10 games)

Copa del Rey: 22 (30 games)

FA Cup: 13 (26 games)

EFL Cup: 4 (12 games)

Taca de Portugal: 2 (3 games)

Goals per game ratio: 0.55

Coppa Italia: 4 (10 games) Copa del Rey: 22 (30 games) FA Cup: 13 (26 games) EFL Cup: 4 (12 games) Taca de Portugal: 2 (3 games) Goals per game ratio: 0.55 UEFA Cup: 0 (2 games, both for Sporting Lisbon)

World Club Cup: 7 (8 games)

Real Madrid: 6 (6 games)

Man United: 1 (2 games)

Real Madrid: 6 (6 games) Man United: 1 (2 games) UEFA Super Cup: 2 (2 games, both for Real Madrid)

Domestic 'Super Cups': 6 (11 games)

Supercoppa Italiana: 2 (3 games)

Supercopa: 4 (7 games)

Community Shield: 0 (1 game)

Supercoppa Italiana: 2 (3 games) Supercopa: 4 (7 games) Community Shield: 0 (1 game) Hat-Tricks : 48

Juventus: 3

Real Madrid: 44

Man United: 1

: 48 Juventus: 3 Real Madrid: 44 Man United: 1 Four in a game : 6

Real Madrid: 6

: 6 Real Madrid: 6 Five in a game : 2

Real Madrid: 2

: 2 Real Madrid: 2 Penalties : 125 (21 missed)

Juventus: 29 (5 misses)

Real Madrid: 79 (12 misses)

Man United: 17 (3 misses)

: 125 (21 missed) Juventus: 29 (5 misses) Real Madrid: 79 (12 misses) Man United: 17 (3 misses) Assists: 229 ** * These stats including Ronaldo playing in four legs of Champions League qualifying-round matches - three for Man United and once for Sporting Lisbon. He scored one qualifying-round goal for Man United. ** Assists according to transfermarkt.co.uk MESSI'S CLUB GOALS RECORD Games : 778

: 778 Goals : 672

: 672 Goals per game ratio : 0.86

: 0.86 League : 474 (520 games)

Goals per game ratio: 0.91

: 474 (520 games) Goals per game ratio: 0.91 Champions League : 120 (149 games)

Goals per game ratio: 0.80

: 120 (149 games) Goals per game ratio: 0.80 Copa del Rey : 56 (80 games)

Goals per game ratio: 0.70

: 56 (80 games) Goals per game ratio: 0.70 Supercopa : 14 (20 games)

: 14 (20 games) UEFA Super Cup : 3 (4 games)

: 3 (4 games) Club World Cup : 5 (5 games)

: 5 (5 games) Hat-Tricks : 48

: 48 Four in a game : 6

: 6 Five in a game : 1

: 1 Penalties : 82 (25 missed)

: 82 (25 missed) Assists: 305

HOW RONALDO SCORES HIS GOALS These stats via michelacosta.com BODY PARTS Left foot : 144 (18.39%)

: 144 (18.39%) Right foot : 501 (63.98%)

: 501 (63.98%) Head : 136 (17.37%)

: 136 (17.37%) Other (Arm, midriff): 2 (0.26%) GOAL TYPE Open play : 588 (75.10%)

: 588 (75.10%) Free kicks : 56 (7.15%)

: 56 (7.15%) Penalties: 139 (17.75%) HOME AND AWAY Home : 423 (54.02%)

: 423 (54.02%) Away : 318 (40.61%)

: 318 (40.61%) Neutral: 42 (5.36%) HOW MESSI SCORES HIS GOALS BODY PARTS Left foot : 627 (83.94%)

: 627 (83.94%) Right foot : 92 (12.32%)

: 92 (12.32%) Head : 26 (3.48%)

: 26 (3.48%) Chest : 1 (0.13%)

: 1 (0.13%) Hand/Arm: 1 (0.13%) GOAL TYPE Open play : 590 (78.88%)

: 590 (78.88%) Free kicks : 58 (7.75%)

: 58 (7.75%) Penalties: 100 (13.37%) HOME AND AWAY Home : 420 (56.15%)

: 420 (56.15%) Away : 286 (38.24%)

: 286 (38.24%) Neutral: 42 (5.61%)

RONALDO'S CLUB HONOURS Serie A : 2

: 2 La Liga : 2

: 2 Premier League : 3

: 3 Copa del Rey : 2

: 2 Coppa Italia : 1

: 1 FA Cup : 1

: 1 English Football League Cup : 2

: 2 Supercoppa Italiana : 2

: 2 Spanish Supercup : 2

: 2 Community Shield : 1

: 1 Champions League : 5

Real Madrid: 4

Man United: 1

: 5 Real Madrid: 4 Man United: 1 UEFA Super Cup : 2 (Both with Real Madrid)

: 2 (Both with Real Madrid) FIFA Club World Cup : 4

Real Madrid: 3

Man United: 1

: 4 Real Madrid: 3 Man United: 1 Total Trophies: 29 (24 'majors') MESSI'S CLUB HONOURS La Liga : 10

: 10 Copa del Rey : 7

: 7 Spanish Supercup : 7

: 7 Champions League : 4

: 4 UEFA Super Cup : 3

: 3 FIFA Club World Cup: 3

RONALDO'S INTERNATIONAL HONOURS European Championship : 1 (2016)

: 1 (2016) Nations League: 1 (2019) MESSI'S INTERNATIONAL HONOURS Fifa U-20 World Cup : 1 (2005)

: 1 (2005) Olympic Gold Medal (U23) : 1 (2008)

: 1 (2008) Copa America: 1 (2021)

RONALDO'S MAJOR INDIVIDUAL AWARDS Ballon d’Or : 5 (2017, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2008)

: 5 (2017, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2008) European Golden Shoe : 4 (2007-08, 2010-11, 2013-14 shared with Luis Suarez, 2014-15)

: 4 (2007-08, 2010-11, 2013-14 shared with Luis Suarez, 2014-15) FIFA Best Men's Player : 2 (2016, 2017)

: 2 (2016, 2017) FIFA World Player of the Year : 1 (2008)

: 1 (2008) UEFA Men's Player of the Year : 4 (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017)

: 4 (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017) Premier League Player of Year : 2 (2006-07, 2007-08)

: 2 (2006-07, 2007-08) La Liga Player of the Year : 1 (2014)

: 1 (2014) Serie A Player of the Year : 1 (2019)

: 1 (2019) Pichichi Trophy (Top La Liga scorer) : 3 (2010-11, 2013-14, 2014-15)

: 3 (2010-11, 2013-14, 2014-15) Puskas Award: 2009 MESSI'S MAJOR INDIVIDUAL AWARDS Ballon d’Or : 6 (2019, 2015, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009) - A record

: 6 (2019, 2015, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009) - A record European Golden Shoe : 6 (2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19)

: 6 (2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19) FIFA Best Men's Player: 1 (2019)

1 (2019) FIFA World Player of the Year : 1 (2009)

: 1 (2009) FIFA World Cup Golden Ball : 1 (2014)

: 1 (2014) UEFA Men's Player of the Year : 2 (2011, 2015)

: 2 (2011, 2015) Pichichi Trophy (La Liga Top Scorer ): 8 (2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21)

): 8 (2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21) Trofeo Alfredo Di Stefano (Best Player in Spain) : 7 (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2014-15, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19)

: 7 (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2014-15, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19) Copa America Golden Boo t: 1 (2021)

t: 1 (2021) Copa America Best Player: 2 (2015, 2021)

RONALDO'S SEASON-BY-SEASON GOALS & TROPHIES In-running cumulative career goals and games in brackets 2019/20: 46 goals in 59 games (Career: 783 in 1073)

36 club goals in 44 games (Juventus)

10 international goals in 15 games

Trophies : Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana

36 club goals in 44 games (Juventus) 10 international goals in 15 games : Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana 2019/20: 48 goals in 52 games (Career: 737 in 1014)

37 club goals in 46 games (Juventus)

11 international goals in 6 games

Trophies : Serie A, Supercoppa Italiana

37 club goals in 46 games (Juventus) 11 international goals in 6 games : Serie A, Supercoppa Italiana 2018/19: 31 goals in 47 games (Career: 689 in 962)

28 club goals in 43 games (Juventus)

3 international goals in 4 games

Trophies : Serie A, Supercoppa Italiana, UEFA Nations League

28 club goals in 43 games (Juventus) 3 international goals in 4 games : Serie A, Supercoppa Italiana, UEFA Nations League 2017/18: 54 goals in 55 games (Career: 658 in 915)

44 club goals in 44 games (Real Madrid)

10 international goals in 11 games

Trophies : Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA World Club Cup, Supercopa de Espana, Ballon d'Or

44 club goals in 44 games (Real Madrid) 10 international goals in 11 games : Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA World Club Cup, Supercopa de Espana, Ballon d'Or 2016/17: 56 goals in 56 games (Career: 604 in 860)

42 club goals in 46 games (Real Madrid)

14 international goals in 10 games

Trophies : La Liga, Champions League, FIFA World Club Cup, Ballon d'Or

42 club goals in 46 games (Real Madrid) 14 international goals in 10 games : La Liga, Champions League, FIFA World Club Cup, Ballon d'Or 2015/16: 57 goals in 61 games (Career: 548 in 804)

51 club goals in 48 games (Real Madrid)

6 international goals in 13 games

Trophies : Champions League, Euro 2016

51 club goals in 48 games (Real Madrid) 6 international goals in 13 games : Champions League, Euro 2016 2014/15: 66 goals in 60 games (Career: 491 in 743)

61 club goals in 54 games (Real Madrid)

5 international goals in 6 games

Trophies : UEFA Super Cup, FIFA World Club Cup, Ballon d'Or

61 club goals in 54 games (Real Madrid) 5 international goals in 6 games : UEFA Super Cup, FIFA World Club Cup, Ballon d'Or 2013/14: 62 goals in 57 games (Career: 425 in 683)

51 club goals in 47 games (Real Madrid)

11 international goals in 10 games

Trophies : Champions League, Copa del Rey, Ballon d'Or

51 club goals in 47 games (Real Madrid) 11 international goals in 10 games : Champions League, Copa del Rey, Ballon d'Or 2012/13: 59 goals in 64 games (Career: 363 in 626)

55 club goals in 55 games (Real Madrid)

4 international goals in 9 games

Trophies : Supercopa de Espana

55 club goals in 55 games (Real Madrid) 4 international goals in 9 games : Supercopa de Espana 2011/12: 69 goals in 69 games (Career: 304 in 562)

60 club goals in 55 games (Real Madrid)

9 international goals in 14 games

Trophies : La Liga

60 club goals in 55 games (Real Madrid) 9 international goals in 14 games : La Liga 2010/11: 56 goals in 59 games (Career: 235 in 493)

53 club goals in 54 games (Real Madrid)

3 international goals in 5 games

Trophies : Copa del Rey

53 club goals in 54 games (Real Madrid) 3 international goals in 5 games : Copa del Rey 2009/10: 34 goals in 46 games (Career: 179 in 434)

33 club goals in 35 games (Real Madrid)

1 international goal in 11

Trophies : None

33 club goals in 35 games (Real Madrid) 1 international goal in 11 : None 2008/09: 27 goals in 60 games (Career: 145 in 388)

26 club goals in 53 games (Man United)

1 international goal in 7 games

Trophies : Premier League, League Cup, FIFA World Club Cup, Ballon d'Or

26 club goals in 53 games (Man United) 1 international goal in 7 games : Premier League, League Cup, FIFA World Club Cup, Ballon d'Or 2007/08: 46 goals in 61 games (Career: 118 in 328)

42 club goals in 49 games (Man United)

4 international goals in 12 games

Trophies : Premier League, Champions League, Community Shield

42 club goals in 49 games (Man United) 4 international goals in 12 games : Premier League, Champions League, Community Shield 2006/07: 28 goals in 61 games (Career: 72 in 267)

23 club goals in 53 games (Man United)

5 international goals in 8 games

Trophies : Premier League

23 club goals in 53 games (Man United) 5 international goals in 8 games : Premier League 2005/06: 15 goals in 62 games (Career: 44 in 206)

12 club goals in 47 games (Man United)

3 international goals in 15 games

Trophies : League Cup

12 club goals in 47 games (Man United) 3 international goals in 15 games : League Cup 2004/05: 16 goals in 60 games (Career: 29 in 144)

9 club goals in 50 games (Man United)

7 international goals in 10 games

Trophies : None

9 club goals in 50 games (Man United) 7 international goals in 10 games : None 2003/04: 8 goals in 53 games (Career: 13 in 84)

6 club goals in 40 games (Man United)

2 international goals in 13 games

Trophies : FA Cup

6 club goals in 40 games (Man United) 2 international goals in 13 games : FA Cup 2002/03: 5 goals in 31 games

5 club goals in 31 games (Sporting Lisbon)

Trophies: Portuguese Super Cup MESSI'S SEASON-BY-SEASON GOALS & TROPHIES In-running cumulative career goals and games in brackets 2020/21: 44 goals in 60 games so far (Career: 748 in 929)

38 club goals in 47 games

6 international goals in 13 games

Trophies : Copa del Rey, Copa America

38 club goals in 47 games 6 international goals in 13 games : Copa del Rey, Copa America 2019/20: 33 goals in 46 games (Career: 704 in 869)

31 club goals in 44 games

2 international goals in 2 games

Trophies : Ballon d'Or, Supercopa de Espana

31 club goals in 44 games 2 international goals in 2 games : Ballon d'Or, Supercopa de Espana 2018/19: 54 goals in 58 games (Career: 671 in 823)

51 club goals in 50 games

3 international goals in 8 games

Trophies : La Liga, Supercopa de Espana

51 club goals in 50 games 3 international goals in 8 games : La Liga, Supercopa de Espana 2017/18: 52 goals in 64 games (Career: 617 in 765)

45 club goals in 54 games

7 international goals in 10 games

Trophies : La Liga, Copa del Rey

45 club goals in 54 games 7 international goals in 10 games : La Liga, Copa del Rey 2016/17: 57 goals in 57 games (Career: 565 in 701)

54 club goals in 52 games

3 international goals in 5 games

Trophies : Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana

54 club goals in 52 games 3 international goals in 5 games : Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana 2015/16: 50 goals in 59 games (Career: 508 in 644)

41 club goals in 49 games

9 international goals in 10 games

Trophies : La Liga, Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Ballon d'Or

41 club goals in 49 games 9 international goals in 10 games : La Liga, Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Ballon d'Or 2014/15: 62 goals in 67 games (Career: 458 in 585)

58 club goals in 57 games

4 international goals in 10 games

Trophies : La Liga, Champions League, Copa del Rey

58 club goals in 57 games 4 international goals in 10 games : La Liga, Champions League, Copa del Rey 2013/14: 48 goals in 56 games (Career: 396 in 518)

41 club goals in 46 games

7 international goals in 10 games

Trophies : Supercopa de Espana

41 club goals in 46 games 7 international goals in 10 games : Supercopa de Espana 2012/13: 69 goals in 62 games (Career: 348 in 462)

60 club goals in 50 games

9 international goals in 12 games

Trophies : La Liga, Ballon d'Or

60 club goals in 50 games 9 international goals in 12 games : La Liga, Ballon d'Or 2011/12: 82 goals in 69 games (Career: 279 in 400)

73 club goals in 60 games

9 international goals in 9 games

Trophies : Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Ballon d'Or

73 club goals in 60 games 9 international goals in 9 games : Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Ballon d'Or 2010/11: 57 goals in 66 games (Career: 197 in 331)

53 club goals in 55 games

6 international goals in 11 games

Trophies : La Liga, Champions League, Supercopa de Espana, Ballon d'Or

53 club goals in 55 games 6 international goals in 11 games : La Liga, Champions League, Supercopa de Espana, Ballon d'Or 2009/10: 48 goals in 64 games (Career: 140 in 265)

47 club goals in 53 games

1 international goal in 11

Trophies : La Liga, Supercopa de Espana, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Ballon d'Or

47 club goals in 53 games 1 international goal in 11 : La Liga, Supercopa de Espana, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Ballon d'Or 2008/09: 41 goals in 61 games (Career: 92 in 201)

38 club goals in 51 games

3 international goals in 10 games

Trophies : La Liga, Champions League, Copa del Rey

38 club goals in 51 games 3 international goals in 10 games : La Liga, Champions League, Copa del Rey 2007/08: 19 goals in 50 games (Career: 51 in 140)

16 club goals in 40 games

3 international goals in 10 games

Trophies : Olympic Gold for U23

16 club goals in 40 games 3 international goals in 10 games : Olympic Gold for U23 2006/07: 21 goals in 46 games (Career: 32 in 90)

17 club goals in 36 games

4 international goals in 10 games

Trophies : Supercopa de Espana

17 club goals in 36 games 4 international goals in 10 games : Supercopa de Espana 2005/06: 10 goals in 35 games (Career: 11 in 44)

8 club goals in 25 games

2 international goals in 10 games

Trophies : La Liga, Champions League

8 club goals in 25 games 2 international goals in 10 games : La Liga, Champions League 2004/05: 1 goals in 9 games

1 club goals in 9 games

Trophies: La Liga