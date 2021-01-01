Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Euro 2020
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
UEFA Euro 2020
Euro 2020 guide: All you need to know
The delayed Euro 2020 tournament gets under way on June 11, a year later than planned. We have all you need to know for this summer's championship.
Football
3d
Last updated
Every announced Euro 2020 squad
Euro 2020 is nearly upon us, and it is now the time where teams are announcing their squads for the tournament. Click to view all the announced squads in one place.
Football
2d
Last updated
A close look at Scotland's Euro 2020 squad
Steve Clarke has announced his 26-man squad for Euro 2020. Here, we look at the players selected in detail.
Football
17h
Last updated
Tracking the odds: England's Euros squad
Football
10h
Last updated
Uncapped trio named in Scotland squad
Football
17h
Last updated
England's Euro striker dilemma
Football
3d
Last updated
'It would be a risk not to pick Trent'
Football
3d
Last updated
5/1 Bellingham shows England credentials
Football
1d
Last updated
Lingard cut to 1/2 for Euros squad
Football
1d
Last updated
Show More
Most Read
Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for
FREE
- No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
gift
Offers and prize draws
news
Exclusive content
Join for Free HERE
Racing Tips
Next Race Off
Football Tips