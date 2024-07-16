How Gareth Southgate brought us together but also held England back

Why despite leading England's men to their first major tournament final on foreign soil, Gareth Southgate had to resign.

Why he was the most successful England manager since Sir Alf Ramsey, but also, cruelly, a failure.

Why you should always be careful what you wish for.

Those conversations may never happen, and not because my kids may not end up liking football, but because for all the rightful praise Southgate's eight-year tenure is receiving, his entire legacy is now hostage to what comes next.

He could be remembered as an under-appreciated overachiever, who delivered a level of consistency never produced by an England team before or since.

Or he could ultimately become a footnote to someone else's story.

The Brendan Rodgers to Jurgen Klopp, Claudio Ranieri to Jose Mourinho, Mark Hughes to Roberto Mancini. Or the countless England cricket captains to Michael Vaughan and Eoin Morgan.

Amazing how quickly those nearly men are forgotten.

Should Southgate's successor deliver what he could not, no credit will be awarded to the groundwork. It will simply act as vindication to those who were so critical, for so long.

So sure that he was never the man for the job.