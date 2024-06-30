Sporting Life
England's Harry Kane celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2024, round of 16 match at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany

England 2-1 Slovakia: Jude Bellingham saves England to clinch Euros quarter-finals spot

By Sporting Life
19:48 · SUN June 30, 2024

Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time stunner saved Gareth Southgate’s England from an embarrassing last-16 exit as the Euro 2024 hopefuls defeated Slovakia 2-1 in extra time.

A summer that promised so much looked set to end in heartbreak and humiliation for a team that went within a penalty shoot-out of winning the last edition three years ago.

Ivan Schranz put wily, well-drilled Slovakia on course for their biggest win as an independent nation, only for Bellingham to leave jaws on the floor and disbelieving players on the deck in Gelsenkirchen.

The midfielder’s overhead kick five minutes into stoppage time sent the match to extra time, with captain Harry Kane’s header seeing Southgate’s side through this tricky last-16 clash.

Switzerland await in the quarter-finals on Saturday and England will look to build on the spirit shown towards the end of a match that had looked set to end in a result akin to Iceland at Euro 2016.

Southgate has overseen vast improvements since taking over shortly after that tournament eight years ago, but the pressure and scrutiny will be as hot as ever after squeaking into the last eight and onto his 100th match at the helm.

