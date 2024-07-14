England lost the Euros final for the second time in succession after a pulsating second-half went Spain's way in Berlin.

England had again recovered from going a goal down to draw level, before substitute Mikel Oyarzabal put Spain ahead for a second time with just minutes remaining. Declan Rice and Marc Guehi both had headers saved on the line as England threw everything at finding an equaliser, but the favourites held firm for a dramatic 2-1 win.

It was England who had perhaps ended a largely insipid first half on top and would have been buoyed to return to the pitch with Spain forced to make a change, Rodri substituted due to injury. But within two minutes Spain were ahead, birthday boy Lamine Yamal cutting inside and playing in Nico Williams who, in space, drilled a low shot past Jordan Pickford. Williams had been Spain's one persistent threat prior to his goal and fired wide again soon after as Spain sought a second, England responding by withdrawing captain Harry Kane to bring on semi-final hero Ollie Watkins. Spain though continued to look more threatening, Yamal forcing an excellent save out of Pickford before Fabian Ruiz blasted over the bar from 25 yards out. Gareth Southgate made his next move on 70 minutes when Cole Palmer replaced Kobbie Mainoo and it proved as inspired as the introduction of Watkins in the semi-final, as Palmer side-footed home from 20 yards after a Jude Bellingham lay-off.