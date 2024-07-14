33/1 Rodri and 10/1 Lamine Yamal win Player and Young Player of the Tournament awards

On a cruel night for England supporters, it at least delivered for Sporting Life followers after the duo were advised at 33/1 and 10/1 respectively pre-tournament in our player of the tournament preview.

Spain overcame the Three Lions 2-1 in Berlin despite losing Rodri at half-time through injury.

The Manchester City midfielder played a key role in his national team's strong performances throughout the tournament, scoring once in their round-of-16 win over Georgia.

Teenager Yamal, meanwhile, who only turned 17 on Saturday, has stolen most of the headlines.

The Barcelona winger provided the most assists (4) at the tournament as well as scoring a stunning 25-yard equaliser against France in their semi-final.