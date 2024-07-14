No fairytale end for Gareth Southgate as England manager after Euros final defeat

It's better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all. It's definitely better to have loved and won, though.

Watching Gareth Southgate and his England players trudge off the Berlin pitch after another heartbreak was difficult to stomach. Should a deserved 2-1 defeat by Spain, a second successive loss in a European Championship final, prove to be Southgate's last match in charge, he ought to be remembered as the man who breathed new life into an ailing national team. One at its lowest ebb after a decade of struggle culminated in both on-field and off-field embarrassment. In reality, Southgate will be remembered as the nearly man of English football. "I'm not a believer in fairytales," he said on the eve of the final. "I am a believer in dreams. But you've got to make those things happen." The cold truth is neither he nor England's players have quite managed to. Hard as they've tried.

At this point, like so many, I'd give pretty much anything to see England win a major tournament. Whatever it takes. Merely the notion of what it may feel like to share that outpouring of joy, that release of so many years of yearning to celebrate something that so many have cared about, for so long, is hard to explain to those who don't feel that same level of irrational attachment to the fortunes of the national football team. How a Jude Bellingham overhead kick can take you from depths of despair to disbelieving delirium in a split second, how a penalty shootout win can elicit a range of emotions you didn't even know you could access, how Ollie Watkins can make you believe. And Cole Palmer can make you believe again. Maybe that's why, right now, this one doesn't sting in the same way some of the others did. Or it could just be that bi-annual crushing disappointment gets easier to take, or even that the numbness of it all hasn't quite worn off yet. For now at least, it lacks the 'missed opportunity' feel of three years ago, the missed chances of Italia '90 and Euro '96 and the missed momentum of so many lead-retreat-concede exits of tournaments gone by. In a Euro 2024 characterised by England's resilience, rather than quality, for the first time they came up against a vastly superior team. They hung in there until the 86th minute, but lost. Whatever my overriding sentiment, the inquest will be no less severe.