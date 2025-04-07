Bayern Munich vs Inter tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 35/1 Bayern Munich 10+ corners

Vincent Kompany's side have lost just two of their 18 games across all competitions since the Bundesliga's winter break, winning 13, while Inter are unbeaten in 10 across all competitions following a mini wobble in early February. Both sides are top of their respective leagues, meaning this will be an extremely competitive two legs with very little between the sides.

What are the best bets? With that being the case, we should expect chances and goals to be at a premium over the two legs. Not only are the two sides closely matched, but Inter especially will be happy for this tie to be one of extremely fine margins. With UNDER 2.5 GOALS priced near even-money, that takes the bacon as the best bet in this first leg. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Simone Inzaghi's side have been the unders kings in Europe, with seven of their 10 going seeing fewer than three goals. Their only games to go over the line came against Feyenoord in the second leg of a tie that was over after the first match, Monaco at home in a game the French side were reduced to 10-men after 12 minutes, and at home to rank awful Crvena Zvezda.

All of their five away games have seen the unders click, including against top sides Manchester City pre-Rodri injury and Bayer Leverkusen. In total, Inter's away matches have seen just five goals scored, with the Italian champions only scraping past both Sparta Prague and Young Boys. Part of that is down to Inter's attack, which is good but not great, but it's mainly down to their defence, which is up there with the best in Europe. They have conceded chances equating to 9.2 expected goals (0.92 per game) in the Champions League, so while you may say 'well that means they are fortunate to have only conceded twice then', and you'd be somewhat right, further context is needed. When diving a little deeper, Inter's xGA total has come from 132 shots, which for context is nearly the same as Celtic (138) managed in their 10 UCL games, and doing a quick division, we can work out that Inter are conceding shots with an average xGA of 0.07. That tells us that on average, every shot Inter have faced up to this point has had a 7% chance of being scored, and that is comfortably the lowest of any team in the competition. Arsenal and Aston Villa come next at 0.09, PSG at 0.10.

Bayern Munich have an xGA per shot of 0.13 which means that on average, a scoring chance conceded by the Bavarians is nearly twice as likely to be scored as one faced by the Italians. That's enough nerdiness for one day, but the bottom line is that Inter do a great job at limiting their opponents to low-probability shots, which is why they concede so few goals. At the other end of the field Bayern are vulnerable defensively given their absentees but Inter's chances to cause problems and create opportunities will be few and far between, so Under 2.5 goals looks the way in. I also think we should have a go on NO FIRST GOALSCORER here too at 10/1, as unlikely as it seems. CLICK HERE to back No goalscorer with Sky Bet Inter played out a goalless draw at Manchester City early in the campaign, while it wasn't long ago since Bayern drew 0-0 against Leverkusen. Expect a lot of possession for the hosts without many clear-cut chances, while Inter's rare forays forward are likely to be extinguished due to a lack of bodies, so in my mind the 0-0 is a real runner, though it is worth saying that by backing 'no first scorer' we would still get a winner if the only goal of the game is an own goal.

Team news Bayern Munich were dealt a blow last week with Jamal Musiala suffering an injury that will leave him out for both legs of this tie at the very least. His absence could mean Thomas Muller is given the nod to start. Vincent Kompany will also be without starting left-back Alphonso Davies and centre-back Dayot Upamecano, meaning Raphael Guerreiro and Eric Dier should start in their places. Kingsley Coman is touch and go, while starting goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is unlikely to be involved due to a calf injury.

In positive news for the Bavarians, top scorer Harry Kane should start despite picking up a knock on Friday. Visitors Inter saw defender Alessandro Bastoni withdrawn at half-time at the weekend, but he is winning his race to be fit for this first leg. However, Simone Inzaghi will be without Mehdi Taremi, Piotr Zielinski and Denzel Dumfries through injury, while Kristjan Asllani is suspended.

Predicted line-ups Bayern: Urbig; Laimer, Kim, Dier, Guerreiro; Palhinha, Kimmich; Olise, Muller, Sane; Kane Inter: Sommer; Acerbi, Bisseck, Bastoni; Darmian, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez