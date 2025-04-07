Log in with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get free and exclusive access to This Week's Acca, with an enhanced price only available through this article.

Our midweek edition focuses on three from the Sky Bet EFL as a 8/1 treble, with two of those teams aiming to lift a title at the end of the season.

Two of those teams come not only from the same division but the same city. SHEFFIELD UNITED have home advantage this time and they'll be aiming to get back on track with victory over Millwall. The Blades were surprisingly beaten at Oxford last time out but automatic promotion remains in their own hands with wins in their remaining games. United boast the second-best home record in the division and take on a Millwall side beaten by both Leeds and Sunderland in recent away contests. Of course, we're also backing SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY for an away win at Blackburn. Off-pitch issues continue to dominate discussions surrounding the club but they've demonstrated a preference to playing on the road.

The Owls are the fifth-best travellers in England's second tier and have lost just one of their last five away - three of those have been wins with two seeing three goals scored. Blackburn, meanwhile, have lost five of their six league games under Valérien Ismaël's guidance. Finally, it's a preview of the EFL Trophy final when Peterborough welcome BIRMINGHAM. Posh were hammered by rivals Northampton at the weekend. Rotation is therefore expected with one eye on Wembley and that should advantage a Blues outfit who are miles clear of everyone else. Based on their points-per-game average, Birmingham are on course for 109 points this season. Peterborough are nine points clear of the drop and have little to play for in league football now.