Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Euro 2020
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading scorer in European Championship history
Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading scorer in European Championship history

Euro 2020 Golden Boot: Latest standings, statistics and odds as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku bid to be top scorer

By Sporting Life
00:30 · SAT June 20, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is favourite to win the Euro 2020 Golden Boot while the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Ciro Immobile and Antoine Griezmann are among the leading contenders.

The Portugal captain became the leading scorer in European Championship history when a brace in their opening game against Hungary moved him two clear of Michel Platini on 11, and he bagged another in a 4-2 defeat to Germany.

Ronaldo, who is now just two behind Ali Daei's all-time international goals record of 109, has incredibly scored in five successive European Championships since his debut in 2004 and nine consecutive major tournaments having struck seven times across his four World Cups, including four in 2018. However, he's not yet won an international Golden Boot and now finds himself in prime position to add yet another honours to his astonishing CV.

Here, we list all the scorers at Euro 2020 so far as well as their shot statistics, Expected Goals value (via Infogol) and latest Sky Bet odds to help you decide which players are worth an in-running flutter over the coming weeks. The assists are also charted because that metric will separate any players who are level on goals.

You'll notice one of the prominent contenders in the Golden Boot betting Kylian Mbappe has yet to get off the mark after two games but his shot count of seven means it would be naive to rule him out of the running anytime soon. Harry Kane was another player widely fancied pre-tournament but he's hardly got a look in up front.

Euro 2020: Top Goalscorers

* Updated at the end of every day. Stats correct at 2200 BST (19/06/2021)

* Click here for Infogol's goalscorer list and stats

THREE GOALS

  • CRISTIANO RONALDO (Portugal): 3 goals, 1 assist
    Total Shots: 6
    Shots on target: 3
    Expected Goals (xG): 2.80
    Minutes: 193
    Goals scored against: Hungary (2), Germany (1)
    Next game: France
    Golden Boot odds: 9/4 (Sky Bet)
  • PATRICK SCHICK (Czech Republic): 3 goals, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 10
    Shots on target: 6
    Expected Goals (xG): 1.73
    Minutes: 165
    Goals scored against: Scotland (2), Croatia (1)
    Next game: England
    Golden Boot odds: 10/1

____________________________________________________

TWO GOALS

  • ANDRIY YARMOLENKO (Ukraine): 2 goals, 1 assist
    Total Shots: 8
    Shots on target: 4
    Expected Goals (xG): 1.50
    Minutes: 166
    Goals scored against: Netherlands (1), North Macedonia (1)
    Next game: Austria
    Golden Boot odds: 33/1
  • ROMAN YAREMCHUK (Ukraine): 2 goals, 1 assist
    Total Shots: 4
    Shots on target: 4
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.76
    Minutes: 166
    Goals scored against: Netherlands (1), North Macedonia (1)
    Next game: Austria
    Golden Boot odds: 33/1
  • CIRO IMMOBILE (Italy): 2 goals, 1 assist
    Total Shots: 10
    Shots on target: 3
    Expected Goals (xG): 1.97
    Minutes: 176
    Goals scored against: Turkey (1), Switzerland (1)
    Next game: Wales
    Golden Boot odds: 7/1 (Sky Bet)
  • MANUEL LOCATELLI (Italy): 2 goals, 1 assist
    Total Shots: 3
    Shots on target: 3
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.76
    Minutes: 161
    Goals scored against: Switzerland (2)
    Next game: Wales
    Golden Boot odds: 20/1 (Sky Bet)

____________________________________________________

  • ROMELU LUKAKU (Belgium): 2 goals, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 3
    Shots on target: 2
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.75
    Minutes: 192
    Goals scored against: Russia (2)
    Next game: Finland
    Golden Boot odds: 4/1 (Sky Bet)
  • DENZEL DUMFRIES (Netherlands): 2 goals, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 4
    Shots on target: 3
    Expected Goals (xG): 1.42
    Minutes: 191
    Goals scored against: Ukraine (1), Austria (1)
    Next game: North Macedonia
    Golden Boot odds: 100/1 (Sky Bet)

____________________________________________________

ONE GOAL

  • DIOGO JOTA (Portugal): 1 goal, 1 assist
    Total Shots: 6
    Shots on target: 3
    Expected Goals (xG): 1.13
    Minutes: 167
    Goals scored against: Germany (1)
    Next game: France
    Golden Boot odds: 25/1 (Sky Bet)
  • KEVIN DE BRUYNE (Belgium): 1 goal, 1 assist
    Total Shots: 2
    Shots on target: 2
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.08
    Minutes: 50
    Goals scored against: Denmark (1)
    Next game: Finland
    Golden Boot odds: 40/1 (Sky Bet)
  • ROBIN GOSENS (Germany): 1 goal, 1 assist
    Total Shots: 3
    Shots on target: 3
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.55
    Minutes: 152
    Goals scored against: Portugal (1)
    Next game: Hungary
    Golden Boot odds: Unavailable
  • THOMAS MEUNIER (Belgium): 1 goal, 1 assist
    Total Shots: 3
    Shots on target: 1
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.54
    Minutes: 165
    Goals scored against: Russia (1)
    Next game: France
    Golden Boot odds: Unavailable

____________________________________________________

  • ANTOINE GRIEZMANN (France): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 1
    Shots on target: 1
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.53
    Minutes: 198
    Goals scored against: Hungary (1)
    Next game: Portugal
    Golden Boot odds: 14/1 (Sky Bet)
  • MEMPHIS DEPAY (Netherlands): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 8
    Shots on target: 2
    Expected Goals (xG): 1.75
    Minutes: 173
    Goals scored against: Austria (1)
    Next game: North Macedonia
    Golden Boot odds: 20/1 (Sky Bet)
  • LORENZO INSIGNE (Italy): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 7
    Shots on target: 2
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.58
    Minutes: 151
    Goals scored against: Turkey (1)
    Next game: Wales
    Golden Boot odds: 25/1 (Sky Bet)
  • ALVARO MORATA (Spain): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 7
    Shots on target: 3
    Expected Goals (xG): 2.15
    Minutes: 112
    Goals scored against: Poland (1)
    Next game: Slovakia
    Golden Boot odds: 25/1 (Sky Bet)
  • ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI (Poland): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 7
    Shots on target: 2
    Expected Goals (xG): 1.45
    Minutes: 188
    Goals scored against: Spain (1)
    Next game: Sweden
    Golden Boot odds: 33/1 (Sky Bet)
  • RAHEEM STERLING (England): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 3
    Shots on target: 1
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.60
    Minutes: 183
    Goals scored against: Croatia (1)
    Next game: Czech Republic
    Golden Boot odds: 33/1 (Sky Bet)
  • YUSSUF POULSEN (Denmark): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 2
    Shots on target: 1
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.12
    Minutes: 62
    Goals scored against: Belgium (1)
    Next game: Russia
    Golden Boot odds: 40/1 (Sky Bet)
  • WOUT WEGHORST (Netherlands): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 3
    Shots on target: 2
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.30
    Minutes: 153
    Goals scored against: Ukraine (1)
    Next game: North Macedonia
    Golden Boot odds: 40/1 (Sky Bet)
  • BREEL EMBOLO (Switzerland): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 6
    Shots on target: 3
    Expected Goals (xG): 1.15
    Minutes: 192
    Goals scored against: Wales (1)
    Next game: Turkey
    Golden Boot odds: 40/1 (Sky Bet)
  • GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM (Netherlands): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 7
    Shots on target: 2
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.88
    Minutes: 191
    Goals scored against: Ukraine (1)
    Next game: North Macedonia
    Golden Boot odds: 50/1 (Sky Bet)
  • KAI HAVERTZ (Germany): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 5
    Shots on target: 2
    Expected Goals (xG): 1.50
    Minutes: 149
    Goals scored against: Portugal (1)
    Next game: Hungary
    Golden Boot odds: 50/1 (Sky Bet)
  • THORGAN HAZARD (Belgium): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 2
    Shots on target: 2
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.68
    Minutes: 191
    Goals scored against: Denmark (1)
    Next game: Finland
    Golden Boot odds: 50/1 (Sky Bet)
  • AARON RAMSEY (Wales): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 4
    Shots on target: 3
    Expected Goals (xG): 1.48
    Minutes: 179
    Goals scored against: Turkey (1)
    Next game: Italy
    Golden Boot odds: 66/1 (Sky Bet)
  • KIEFFER MOORE (Wales): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 6
    Shots on target: 2
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.41
    Minutes: 195
    Goals scored against: Switzerland (1)
    Next game: Italy
    Golden Boot odds: 80/1 (Sky Bet)
  • ALEKSEY MIRANCHUK (Russia): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 2
    Shots on target: 1
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.17
    Minutes: 119
    Goals scored against: Finland (1)
    Next game: Denmark
    Golden Boot odds: 80/1 (Sky Bet)
  • IVAN PERISIC (Croatia): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 3
    Shots on target: 2
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.20
    Minutes: 191
    Goals scored against: Czech Republic (1)
    Next game: Scotland
    Golden Boot odds: 80/1 (Sky Bet)
  • MARKO ARNAUTOVIC (Austria): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 1
    Shots on target: 1
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.51
    Minutes: 36
    Goals scored against: North Macedonia (1)
    Next game: Russia
    Golden Boot odds: 80/1 (Sky Bet)
  • GORAN PANDEV (North Macedonia): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 2
    Shots on target: 1
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.50
    Minutes: 192
    Goals scored against: Austria (1)
    Next game: Netherlands
    Golden Boot odds: 100/1 (Sky Bet)
  • EMIL FORSBERG (Sweden): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 3
    Shots on target: 1
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.87
    Minutes: 176
    Goals scored against: Slovakia (1)
    Next game: Poland
    Golden Boot odds: 150/1 (Sky Bet)
  • EZGJAN ALIOSKI (North Macedonia): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 3
    Shots on target: 2
    Expected Goals (xG): 1.39
    Minutes: 192
    Goals scored against: Ukraine (1)
    Next game: Netherlands
    Golden Boot odds: 200/1 (Sky Bet)
  • ATTILA FIOLA (Hungary): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 1
    Shots on target: 1
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.47
    Minutes: 188
    Goals scored against: France (1)
    Next game: Germany
    Golden Boot odds: 500/1 (Sky Bet)
  • KAROL LINETTY (Poland): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 3
    Shots on target: 2
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.71
    Minutes: 75
    Goals scored against: Slovakia (1)
    Next game: Sweden
    Golden Boot odds: Unavailable
  • MICHAEL GREGORITSCH (Austria): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 2
    Shots on target: 2
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.68
    Minutes: 98
    Goals scored against: North Macedonia (1)
    Next game: Ukraine
    Golden Boot odds: Unavailable
  • STEFAN LAINER (Austria): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 1
    Shots on target: 1
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.54
    Minutes: 191
    Goals scored against: North Macedonia (1)
    Next game: Ukraine
    Golden Boot odds: Unavailable
  • MILAN SKRINIAR (Slovakia): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 1
    Shots on target: 1
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.1
    Minutes: 191
    Goals scored against: Poland (1)
    Next game: Spain
    Golden Boot odds: Unavailable
  • RAPHAEL GUERREIRO (Portugal): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 1
    Shots on target: 1
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.1
    Minutes: 193
    Goals scored against: Hungary (1)
    Next game: France
    Golden Boot odds: Unavailable
  • CONNOR ROBERTS (Wales): 1 goal, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 2
    Shots on target: 1
    Expected Goals (xG): 0.57
    Minutes: 195
    Goals scored against: Turkey (1)
    Next game: Italy
    Golden Boot odds: Unavailable

Prominent players in the Golden Boot betting who have yet to score:

  • KYLIAN MBAPPE (France): 0 goals, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 7
    Shots on target: 2
    Expected Goals (xG): 1.16
    Minutes: 190
    Goals scored against:
    Next game: Portugal
    Golden Boot odds: 16/1 (Sky Bet)
  • HARRY KANE (England): 0 goals, 0 assists
    Total Shots: 3
    Shots on target: 0
    Expected Goals (xG): 1.07
    Minutes: 156
    Goals scored against:
    Next game: Czech Republic
    Golden Boot odds: 20/1 (Sky Bet)
  • GARETH BALE (Wales): 0 goals, 2 assists
    Total Shots: 6
    Shots on target: 2
    Expected Goals (xG): 1.12
    Minutes: 194
    Goals scored against:
    Next game: Italy
    Golden Boot odds: 66/1 (Sky Bet)

CLICK HERE to back bet on the Euro 2020 Golden Boot with Sky Bet

Odds correct as of 2000 BST (19/06/21)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips