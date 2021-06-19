Euro 2020 Golden Boot: Latest standings, statistics and odds as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku bid to be top scorer

The Portugal captain became the leading scorer in European Championship history when a brace in their opening game against Hungary moved him two clear of Michel Platini on 11, and he bagged another in a 4-2 defeat to Germany.

Ronaldo, who is now just two behind Ali Daei's all-time international goals record of 109, has incredibly scored in five successive European Championships since his debut in 2004 and nine consecutive major tournaments having struck seven times across his four World Cups, including four in 2018. However, he's not yet won an international Golden Boot and now finds himself in prime position to add yet another honours to his astonishing CV.

Here, we list all the scorers at Euro 2020 so far as well as their shot statistics, Expected Goals value (via Infogol) and latest Sky Bet odds to help you decide which players are worth an in-running flutter over the coming weeks. The assists are also charted because that metric will separate any players who are level on goals.

You'll notice one of the prominent contenders in the Golden Boot betting Kylian Mbappe has yet to get off the mark after two games but his shot count of seven means it would be naive to rule him out of the running anytime soon. Harry Kane was another player widely fancied pre-tournament but he's hardly got a look in up front.

Euro 2020: Top Goalscorers

* Updated at the end of every day. Stats correct at 2200 BST (19/06/2021)

* Click here for Infogol's goalscorer list and stats

THREE GOALS

CRISTIANO RONALDO (Portugal) : 3 goals, 1 assist

Total Shots : 6

Shots on target : 3

Expected Goals (xG) : 2.80

Minutes : 193

Goals scored against : Hungary (2), Germany (1)

Next game : France

Golden Boot odds : 9/4 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots: 10

Shots on target: 6

Expected Goals (xG): 1.73

Minutes: 165

Goals scored against: Scotland (2), Croatia (1)

Next game: England

Golden Boot odds: 10/1

____________________________________________________

TWO GOALS

ANDRIY YARMOLENKO (Ukraine) : 2 goals, 1 assist

Total Shots : 8

Shots on target : 4

Expected Goals (xG) : 1.50

Minutes : 166

Goals scored against : Netherlands (1), North Macedonia (1)

Next game : Austria

Golden Boot odds : 33/1

Total Shots : 4

Shots on target : 4

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.76

Minutes : 166

Goals scored against : Netherlands (1), North Macedonia (1)

Next game : Austria

Golden Boot odds : 33/1

Total Shots : 10

Shots on target : 3

Expected Goals (xG) : 1.97

Minutes : 176

Goals scored against : Turkey (1), Switzerland (1)

Next game : Wales

Golden Boot odds : 7/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots: 3

Shots on target: 3

Expected Goals (xG): 0.76

Minutes: 161

Goals scored against: Switzerland (2)

Next game: Wales

Golden Boot odds: 20/1 (Sky Bet)

____________________________________________________

ROMELU LUKAKU (Belgium) : 2 goals, 0 assists

Total Shots : 3

Shots on target : 2

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.75

Minutes : 192

Goals scored against : Russia (2)

Next game : Finland

Golden Boot odds : 4/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots: 4

Shots on target: 3

Expected Goals (xG): 1.42

Minutes: 191

Goals scored against: Ukraine (1), Austria (1)

Next game: North Macedonia

Golden Boot odds: 100/1 (Sky Bet)

____________________________________________________

ONE GOAL

DIOGO JOTA (Portugal) : 1 goal, 1 assist

Total Shots : 6

Shots on target : 3

Expected Goals (xG) : 1.13

Minutes : 167

Goals scored against : Germany (1)

Next game : France

Golden Boot odds : 25/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 2

Shots on target : 2

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.08

Minutes : 50

Goals scored against : Denmark (1)

Next game : Finland

Golden Boot odds : 40/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 3

Shots on target : 3

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.55

Minutes : 152

Goals scored against : Portugal (1)

Next game : Hungary

Golden Boot odds : Unavailable

Total Shots: 3

Shots on target: 1

Expected Goals (xG): 0.54

Minutes: 165

Goals scored against: Russia (1)

Next game: France

Golden Boot odds: Unavailable

____________________________________________________

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN (France) : 1 goal, 0 assists

Total Shots : 1

Shots on target : 1

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.53

Minutes : 198

Goals scored against : Hungary (1)

Next game : Portugal

Golden Boot odds : 14/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 8

Shots on target : 2

Expected Goals (xG) : 1.75

Minutes : 173

Goals scored against : Austria (1)

Next game : North Macedonia

Golden Boot odds : 20/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 7

Shots on target : 2

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.58

Minutes : 151

Goals scored against : Turkey (1)

Next game : Wales

Golden Boot odds : 25/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 7

Shots on target : 3

Expected Goals (xG) : 2.15

Minutes : 112

Goals scored against : Poland (1)

Next game : Slovakia

Golden Boot odds : 25/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 7

Shots on target : 2

Expected Goals (xG) : 1.45

Minutes : 188

Goals scored against : Spain (1)

Next game : Sweden

Golden Boot odds : 33/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 3

Shots on target : 1

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.60

Minutes : 183

Goals scored against : Croatia (1)

Next game : Czech Republic

Golden Boot odds : 33/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 2

Shots on target : 1

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.12

Minutes : 62

Goals scored against : Belgium (1)

Next game : Russia

Golden Boot odds : 40/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 3

Shots on target : 2

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.30

Minutes : 153

Goals scored against : Ukraine (1)

Next game : North Macedonia

Golden Boot odds : 40/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 6

Shots on target : 3

Expected Goals (xG) : 1.15

Minutes : 192

Goals scored against : Wales (1)

Next game : Turkey

Golden Boot odds : 40/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 7

Shots on target : 2

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.88

Minutes : 191

Goals scored against : Ukraine (1)

Next game : North Macedonia

Golden Boot odds : 50/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 5

Shots on target : 2

Expected Goals (xG) : 1.50

Minutes : 149

Goals scored against : Portugal (1)

Next game : Hungary

Golden Boot odds : 50/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 2

Shots on target : 2

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.68

Minutes : 191

Goals scored against : Denmark (1)

Next game : Finland

Golden Boot odds : 50/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 4

Shots on target : 3

Expected Goals (xG) : 1.48

Minutes : 179

Goals scored against : Turkey (1)

Next game : Italy

Golden Boot odds : 66/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 6

Shots on target : 2

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.41

Minutes : 195

Goals scored against : Switzerland (1)

Next game : Italy

Golden Boot odds : 80/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 2

Shots on target : 1

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.17

Minutes : 119

Goals scored against : Finland (1)

Next game : Denmark

Golden Boot odds : 80/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 3

Shots on target : 2

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.20

Minutes : 191

Goals scored against : Czech Republic (1)

Next game : Scotland

Golden Boot odds : 80/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 1

Shots on target : 1

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.51

Minutes : 36

Goals scored against : North Macedonia (1)

Next game : Russia

Golden Boot odds : 80/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 2

Shots on target : 1

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.50

Minutes : 192

Goals scored against : Austria (1)

Next game : Netherlands

Golden Boot odds : 100/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 3

Shots on target : 1

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.87

Minutes : 176

Goals scored against : Slovakia (1)

Next game : Poland

Golden Boot odds : 150/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 3

Shots on target : 2

Expected Goals (xG) : 1.39

Minutes : 192

Goals scored against : Ukraine (1)

Next game : Netherlands

Golden Boot odds : 200/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 1

Shots on target : 1

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.47

Minutes : 188

Goals scored against : France (1)

Next game : Germany

Golden Boot odds : 500/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 3

Shots on target : 2

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.71

Minutes : 75

Goals scored against : Slovakia (1)

Next game : Sweden

Golden Boot odds : Unavailable

Total Shots : 2

Shots on target : 2

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.68

Minutes : 98

Goals scored against : North Macedonia (1)

Next game : Ukraine

Golden Boot odds : Unavailable

Total Shots : 1

Shots on target : 1

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.54

Minutes : 191

Goals scored against : North Macedonia (1)

Next game : Ukraine

Golden Boot odds : Unavailable

Total Shots : 1

Shots on target : 1

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.1

Minutes : 191

Goals scored against : Poland (1)

Next game : Spain

Golden Boot odds : Unavailable

Total Shots : 1

Shots on target : 1

Expected Goals (xG) : 0.1

Minutes : 193

Goals scored against : Hungary (1)

Next game : France

Golden Boot odds : Unavailable

Total Shots: 2

Shots on target: 1

Expected Goals (xG): 0.57

Minutes: 195

Goals scored against: Turkey (1)

Next game: Italy

Golden Boot odds: Unavailable

Prominent players in the Golden Boot betting who have yet to score:

KYLIAN MBAPPE (France) : 0 goals, 0 assists

Total Shots : 7

Shots on target : 2

Expected Goals (xG) : 1.16

Minutes : 190

Goals scored against :

Next game : Portugal

Golden Boot odds : 16/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots : 3

Shots on target : 0

Expected Goals (xG) : 1.07

Minutes : 156

Goals scored against :

Next game : Czech Republic

Golden Boot odds : 20/1 (Sky Bet)

Total Shots: 6

Shots on target: 2

Expected Goals (xG): 1.12

Minutes: 194

Goals scored against:

Next game: Italy

Golden Boot odds: 66/1 (Sky Bet)

Odds correct as of 2000 BST (19/06/21)

