Euro 2020 Golden Boot: Latest standings, statistics and odds as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku bid to be top scorer

The Portugal captain became the leading scorer in European Championship history when a brace in their opening game against Hungary moved him two clear of Michel Platini on 11, and he bagged another in a 4-2 defeat to Germany.
Ronaldo, who is now just two behind Ali Daei's all-time international goals record of 109, has incredibly scored in five successive European Championships since his debut in 2004 and nine consecutive major tournaments having struck seven times across his four World Cups, including four in 2018. However, he's not yet won an international Golden Boot and now finds himself in prime position to add yet another honours to his astonishing CV.
Here, we list all the scorers at Euro 2020 so far as well as their shot statistics, Expected Goals value (via Infogol) and latest Sky Bet odds to help you decide which players are worth an in-running flutter over the coming weeks. The assists are also charted because that metric will separate any players who are level on goals.
You'll notice one of the prominent contenders in the Golden Boot betting Kylian Mbappe has yet to get off the mark after two games but his shot count of seven means it would be naive to rule him out of the running anytime soon. Harry Kane was another player widely fancied pre-tournament but he's hardly got a look in up front.
Euro 2020: Top Goalscorers
* Updated at the end of every day. Stats correct at 2200 BST (19/06/2021)
THREE GOALS
- CRISTIANO RONALDO (Portugal): 3 goals, 1 assist
Total Shots: 6
Shots on target: 3
Expected Goals (xG): 2.80
Minutes: 193
Goals scored against: Hungary (2), Germany (1)
Next game: France
Golden Boot odds: 9/4 (Sky Bet)
- PATRICK SCHICK (Czech Republic): 3 goals, 0 assists
Total Shots: 10
Shots on target: 6
Expected Goals (xG): 1.73
Minutes: 165
Goals scored against: Scotland (2), Croatia (1)
Next game: England
Golden Boot odds: 10/1
____________________________________________________
TWO GOALS
- ANDRIY YARMOLENKO (Ukraine): 2 goals, 1 assist
Total Shots: 8
Shots on target: 4
Expected Goals (xG): 1.50
Minutes: 166
Goals scored against: Netherlands (1), North Macedonia (1)
Next game: Austria
Golden Boot odds: 33/1
- ROMAN YAREMCHUK (Ukraine): 2 goals, 1 assist
Total Shots: 4
Shots on target: 4
Expected Goals (xG): 0.76
Minutes: 166
Goals scored against: Netherlands (1), North Macedonia (1)
Next game: Austria
Golden Boot odds: 33/1
- CIRO IMMOBILE (Italy): 2 goals, 1 assist
Total Shots: 10
Shots on target: 3
Expected Goals (xG): 1.97
Minutes: 176
Goals scored against: Turkey (1), Switzerland (1)
Next game: Wales
Golden Boot odds: 7/1 (Sky Bet)
- MANUEL LOCATELLI (Italy): 2 goals, 1 assist
Total Shots: 3
Shots on target: 3
Expected Goals (xG): 0.76
Minutes: 161
Goals scored against: Switzerland (2)
Next game: Wales
Golden Boot odds: 20/1 (Sky Bet)
____________________________________________________
- ROMELU LUKAKU (Belgium): 2 goals, 0 assists
Total Shots: 3
Shots on target: 2
Expected Goals (xG): 0.75
Minutes: 192
Goals scored against: Russia (2)
Next game: Finland
Golden Boot odds: 4/1 (Sky Bet)
- DENZEL DUMFRIES (Netherlands): 2 goals, 0 assists
Total Shots: 4
Shots on target: 3
Expected Goals (xG): 1.42
Minutes: 191
Goals scored against: Ukraine (1), Austria (1)
Next game: North Macedonia
Golden Boot odds: 100/1 (Sky Bet)
____________________________________________________
ONE GOAL
- DIOGO JOTA (Portugal): 1 goal, 1 assist
Total Shots: 6
Shots on target: 3
Expected Goals (xG): 1.13
Minutes: 167
Goals scored against: Germany (1)
Next game: France
Golden Boot odds: 25/1 (Sky Bet)
- KEVIN DE BRUYNE (Belgium): 1 goal, 1 assist
Total Shots: 2
Shots on target: 2
Expected Goals (xG): 0.08
Minutes: 50
Goals scored against: Denmark (1)
Next game: Finland
Golden Boot odds: 40/1 (Sky Bet)
- ROBIN GOSENS (Germany): 1 goal, 1 assist
Total Shots: 3
Shots on target: 3
Expected Goals (xG): 0.55
Minutes: 152
Goals scored against: Portugal (1)
Next game: Hungary
Golden Boot odds: Unavailable
- THOMAS MEUNIER (Belgium): 1 goal, 1 assist
Total Shots: 3
Shots on target: 1
Expected Goals (xG): 0.54
Minutes: 165
Goals scored against: Russia (1)
Next game: France
Golden Boot odds: Unavailable
____________________________________________________
- ANTOINE GRIEZMANN (France): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 1
Shots on target: 1
Expected Goals (xG): 0.53
Minutes: 198
Goals scored against: Hungary (1)
Next game: Portugal
Golden Boot odds: 14/1 (Sky Bet)
- MEMPHIS DEPAY (Netherlands): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 8
Shots on target: 2
Expected Goals (xG): 1.75
Minutes: 173
Goals scored against: Austria (1)
Next game: North Macedonia
Golden Boot odds: 20/1 (Sky Bet)
- LORENZO INSIGNE (Italy): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 7
Shots on target: 2
Expected Goals (xG): 0.58
Minutes: 151
Goals scored against: Turkey (1)
Next game: Wales
Golden Boot odds: 25/1 (Sky Bet)
- ALVARO MORATA (Spain): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 7
Shots on target: 3
Expected Goals (xG): 2.15
Minutes: 112
Goals scored against: Poland (1)
Next game: Slovakia
Golden Boot odds: 25/1 (Sky Bet)
- ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI (Poland): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 7
Shots on target: 2
Expected Goals (xG): 1.45
Minutes: 188
Goals scored against: Spain (1)
Next game: Sweden
Golden Boot odds: 33/1 (Sky Bet)
- RAHEEM STERLING (England): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 3
Shots on target: 1
Expected Goals (xG): 0.60
Minutes: 183
Goals scored against: Croatia (1)
Next game: Czech Republic
Golden Boot odds: 33/1 (Sky Bet)
- YUSSUF POULSEN (Denmark): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 2
Shots on target: 1
Expected Goals (xG): 0.12
Minutes: 62
Goals scored against: Belgium (1)
Next game: Russia
Golden Boot odds: 40/1 (Sky Bet)
- WOUT WEGHORST (Netherlands): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 3
Shots on target: 2
Expected Goals (xG): 0.30
Minutes: 153
Goals scored against: Ukraine (1)
Next game: North Macedonia
Golden Boot odds: 40/1 (Sky Bet)
- BREEL EMBOLO (Switzerland): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 6
Shots on target: 3
Expected Goals (xG): 1.15
Minutes: 192
Goals scored against: Wales (1)
Next game: Turkey
Golden Boot odds: 40/1 (Sky Bet)
- GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM (Netherlands): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 7
Shots on target: 2
Expected Goals (xG): 0.88
Minutes: 191
Goals scored against: Ukraine (1)
Next game: North Macedonia
Golden Boot odds: 50/1 (Sky Bet)
- KAI HAVERTZ (Germany): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 5
Shots on target: 2
Expected Goals (xG): 1.50
Minutes: 149
Goals scored against: Portugal (1)
Next game: Hungary
Golden Boot odds: 50/1 (Sky Bet)
- THORGAN HAZARD (Belgium): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 2
Shots on target: 2
Expected Goals (xG): 0.68
Minutes: 191
Goals scored against: Denmark (1)
Next game: Finland
Golden Boot odds: 50/1 (Sky Bet)
- AARON RAMSEY (Wales): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 4
Shots on target: 3
Expected Goals (xG): 1.48
Minutes: 179
Goals scored against: Turkey (1)
Next game: Italy
Golden Boot odds: 66/1 (Sky Bet)
- KIEFFER MOORE (Wales): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 6
Shots on target: 2
Expected Goals (xG): 0.41
Minutes: 195
Goals scored against: Switzerland (1)
Next game: Italy
Golden Boot odds: 80/1 (Sky Bet)
- ALEKSEY MIRANCHUK (Russia): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 2
Shots on target: 1
Expected Goals (xG): 0.17
Minutes: 119
Goals scored against: Finland (1)
Next game: Denmark
Golden Boot odds: 80/1 (Sky Bet)
- IVAN PERISIC (Croatia): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 3
Shots on target: 2
Expected Goals (xG): 0.20
Minutes: 191
Goals scored against: Czech Republic (1)
Next game: Scotland
Golden Boot odds: 80/1 (Sky Bet)
- MARKO ARNAUTOVIC (Austria): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 1
Shots on target: 1
Expected Goals (xG): 0.51
Minutes: 36
Goals scored against: North Macedonia (1)
Next game: Russia
Golden Boot odds: 80/1 (Sky Bet)
- GORAN PANDEV (North Macedonia): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 2
Shots on target: 1
Expected Goals (xG): 0.50
Minutes: 192
Goals scored against: Austria (1)
Next game: Netherlands
Golden Boot odds: 100/1 (Sky Bet)
- EMIL FORSBERG (Sweden): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 3
Shots on target: 1
Expected Goals (xG): 0.87
Minutes: 176
Goals scored against: Slovakia (1)
Next game: Poland
Golden Boot odds: 150/1 (Sky Bet)
- EZGJAN ALIOSKI (North Macedonia): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 3
Shots on target: 2
Expected Goals (xG): 1.39
Minutes: 192
Goals scored against: Ukraine (1)
Next game: Netherlands
Golden Boot odds: 200/1 (Sky Bet)
- ATTILA FIOLA (Hungary): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 1
Shots on target: 1
Expected Goals (xG): 0.47
Minutes: 188
Goals scored against: France (1)
Next game: Germany
Golden Boot odds: 500/1 (Sky Bet)
- KAROL LINETTY (Poland): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 3
Shots on target: 2
Expected Goals (xG): 0.71
Minutes: 75
Goals scored against: Slovakia (1)
Next game: Sweden
Golden Boot odds: Unavailable
- MICHAEL GREGORITSCH (Austria): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 2
Shots on target: 2
Expected Goals (xG): 0.68
Minutes: 98
Goals scored against: North Macedonia (1)
Next game: Ukraine
Golden Boot odds: Unavailable
- STEFAN LAINER (Austria): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 1
Shots on target: 1
Expected Goals (xG): 0.54
Minutes: 191
Goals scored against: North Macedonia (1)
Next game: Ukraine
Golden Boot odds: Unavailable
- MILAN SKRINIAR (Slovakia): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 1
Shots on target: 1
Expected Goals (xG): 0.1
Minutes: 191
Goals scored against: Poland (1)
Next game: Spain
Golden Boot odds: Unavailable
- RAPHAEL GUERREIRO (Portugal): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 1
Shots on target: 1
Expected Goals (xG): 0.1
Minutes: 193
Goals scored against: Hungary (1)
Next game: France
Golden Boot odds: Unavailable
- CONNOR ROBERTS (Wales): 1 goal, 0 assists
Total Shots: 2
Shots on target: 1
Expected Goals (xG): 0.57
Minutes: 195
Goals scored against: Turkey (1)
Next game: Italy
Golden Boot odds: Unavailable
Prominent players in the Golden Boot betting who have yet to score:
- KYLIAN MBAPPE (France): 0 goals, 0 assists
Total Shots: 7
Shots on target: 2
Expected Goals (xG): 1.16
Minutes: 190
Goals scored against:
Next game: Portugal
Golden Boot odds: 16/1 (Sky Bet)
- HARRY KANE (England): 0 goals, 0 assists
Total Shots: 3
Shots on target: 0
Expected Goals (xG): 1.07
Minutes: 156
Goals scored against:
Next game: Czech Republic
Golden Boot odds: 20/1 (Sky Bet)
- GARETH BALE (Wales): 0 goals, 2 assists
Total Shots: 6
Shots on target: 2
Expected Goals (xG): 1.12
Minutes: 194
Goals scored against:
Next game: Italy
Golden Boot odds: 66/1 (Sky Bet)
Odds correct as of 2000 BST (19/06/21)
