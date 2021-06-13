Sporting Life
Login for our exclusive team-by-team Euro 2020 betting guide

Free Euro 2020 betting guide: Tips and best bets for every team

By Sporting Life
12:19 · SUN June 13, 2021

Sporting Life has harnessed the power of Infogol to provide a FREE Euro 2020 betting guide, packed with tips, stats, analysis and more than 50 best bets.

In this exclusive 58-page guide, a team and player bet is provided for each of the 24 teams taking part, with readers also given first look at our Golden Boot and outright tournament winner previews.

This comprehensive analysis of the most eagerly anticipated Euros in living memory, which runs from June 11-July 11, will give you an exclusive edge in trying, like the 24 teams involved, to make this a summer to remember.

Already a Sporting Life member? Then log in to download when the guide is released on May 31. If not, then register for FREE.

CLICK HERE to view the FREE betting guide

CLICK HERE to download the FREE betting guide as a PDF

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Football Tips