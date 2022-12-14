While they struggled to consistently get shots away to trouble Hugo Lloris, Morocco did make it uncomfortable for France through large parts of the second-half.

Theo Hernandez's early strike, coupled with Randal Kolo Muani's close range tap-in mere seconds after being introduced as a late sub, secured their spot to face Argentina on Sunday.

• Africa's first ever World Cup semi-finalists • Clean sheets in four of their games • Wins over Belgium, Portugal and Spain 🇲🇦 Walid Regragui's Morocco are out, but they've enjoyed a tournament they'll never forget 👏 #MAR | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RzoseDRb7t

It could have been a much easier win for Les Bleus though had Olivier Giroud converted one of the two good chances he saw before the break - one of which struck the post and the other going inches wide.

For the second game in a row, France had less possession than their opponents, with Morocco seeing 61% of the ball - much higher than their other contests at the tournament.

A big positive for France heading into the final was that this was their first clean sheet of the World Cup, and they had limited Morocco to just 0.49 xG going into second-half added time.