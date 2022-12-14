Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Randal Kolo Muani celebrates his goal against Morocco

xG World Cup review: Day 25 scorelines according to expected goals

By Tom Carnduff
21:15 · WED December 14, 2022

We deliver the xG (expected goals) scoreline, a 'fairness' rating and noteworthy data points from the first semi-final between France and Morocco.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We rank every scoreline by comparing it against the range of possible scorelines that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created. The higher this ranks on a scale of 0-100 the closer it reflects the balance of chances created or the 'fairer' the scoreline is.

France 2-0 Morocco

France made it back-to-back appearances in a World Cup final after the 2018 champions beat Morocco 2-0.

Theo Hernandez's early strike, coupled with Randal Kolo Muani's close range tap-in mere seconds after being introduced as a late sub, secured their spot to face Argentina on Sunday.

While they struggled to consistently get shots away to trouble Hugo Lloris, Morocco did make it uncomfortable for France through large parts of the second-half.

It could have been a much easier win for Les Bleus though had Olivier Giroud converted one of the two good chances he saw before the break - one of which struck the post and the other going inches wide.

For the second game in a row, France had less possession than their opponents, with Morocco seeing 61% of the ball - much higher than their other contests at the tournament.

A big positive for France heading into the final was that this was their first clean sheet of the World Cup, and they had limited Morocco to just 0.49 xG going into second-half added time.

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS