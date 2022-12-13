Infogol xG: 3.21-0.61

Fairness rating: 93.80%

Scorers: Messi 34' (pen), J Alvarez 39', 69'

A Lionel Messi inspired Argentina eased past Croatia to make it to the sixth World Cup final in their history and first since 2014.

The little magician was instrumental again for his side, scoring the opener from the spot while also providing an incredible assist to make it 3-0.

That converted penalty takes Messi's goal tally to five for the tournament, moving him level with Kylian Mbappe on the top scorer charts.