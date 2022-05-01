Sporting Life
Morocco Ronaldo Portugal

xG World Cup review: Day 21 scorelines according to expected goals

By Jake Osgathorpe
18:58 · SAT December 10, 2022

We deliver the xG (expected goals) scoreline, a 'fairness' rating and noteworthy data points from day 21 of the World Cup.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We rank every scoreline by comparing it against the range of possible scorelines that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created. The higher this ranks on a scale of 0-100 the closer it reflects the balance of chances created or the 'fairer' the scoreline is.

Morocco 1-0 Portugal

Morocco made history on Saturday, beating Portugal to become the first African team to make it to the semi-finals of a World Cup.

A first-half goal from striker Yussef En-Nesyri proved the match winner, as the Atlas Lions again relied upon their defensive approach to pull of the upset.

After scoring six against Switzerland, Portugal drew a blank just as all of Morocco's opponents have at this tournament.

Walid Regragui's side have allowed an average of 1.23 xGA per game, while conceding just six 'big chances' (0.35 xG+) in five games at the World Cup.

Those chances haven't been punished, with Morocco yet to concede a goal scored by an opposition player - Canada's consolation having been an own goal.

Portugal can perhaps feel hard done by having created the better of the chances, with Infogol calculating only a 21.7% chance that Cristiano Ronaldo and co failed to score on the day.

