A first-half goal from striker Yussef En-Nesyri proved the match winner, as the Atlas Lions again relied upon their defensive approach to pull of the upset.

Morocco made history on Saturday, beating Portugal to become the first African team to make it to the semi-finals of a World Cup.

🇲🇦 MOROCCO ARE THROUGH TO THE WORLD CUP SEMI FINALS! What. A. Story. History! 👏 #MAR | #FIFAWorldCup | #MARPOR pic.twitter.com/8amYRjxU3K

After scoring six against Switzerland, Portugal drew a blank just as all of Morocco's opponents have at this tournament.

Walid Regragui's side have allowed an average of 1.23 xGA per game, while conceding just six 'big chances' (0.35 xG+) in five games at the World Cup.

Those chances haven't been punished, with Morocco yet to concede a goal scored by an opposition player - Canada's consolation having been an own goal.

Portugal can perhaps feel hard done by having created the better of the chances, with Infogol calculating only a 21.7% chance that Cristiano Ronaldo and co failed to score on the day.