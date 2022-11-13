World Cup 2022 tips: Golden Ball preview

Liam Kelly looks at the market for the best player during the World Cup finals, highlighting three players for the 2022 Golden Ball award.
4pts Lionel Messi to win the Golden Ball award at 12/1 (Unibet)
1pt Vinícius Júnior to win the Golden Ball award at 30/1 (Unibet)
1pt Pedri to win the Golden Ball award at 66/1 (General)
Firstly, let's get the boring stuff out of the way — the process as to how the winner of this award is selected.
FIFA's World Cup Golden Ball award is presented to the outstanding player at each tournament. A shortlist of candidates is drawn up by a technical committee (Technical Study Group), before representatives of the media vote for a winner.
The final part of that explainer is important. Ultimately, this is narrative-driven, like an MVP (Most Valuable Player) award in American sports.
Recent history tells us as much. Luka Modrić, Lionel Messi, Diego Forlán, Zinedine Zidane and Oliver Kahn, the winners of the Golden Ball this century, didn't all win the World Cup, but were most instrumental in their nation's progression.
Refreshingly, this market is wide open with the favourites generally starting at double-figure prices. That's always a positive sign for an interesting, fun betting heat.
The big names in world football are unsurprisingly all present at the top of the market, but one of those superstars stands out from a punting perspective.
My opening selection for the gong is an obvious choice for a narrative-driven outcome. LIONEL MESSI is a huge 12/1 in places considering this is scheduled to be his last World Cup.
Argentina are as short as 5/2 with some bookmakers to reach the final, and it's difficult to see anyone but Messi win the award if they do get that far, making the price very appealing.
Messi's excellent form has gone a little under the radar, too. It's possible he is, once again, the best player in the world entering this tournament.
Finally surrounded by a group that is capable of great things at international level, fresh off the back of Copa América glory, Messi's price is far too big to ignore, even if he is one of the favourites.
Talking of groups that are capable of making it deep into the competition, Brazil have a wealth of talent to call upon.
Choosing one of the many skilled players in the Seleção that could easily win this award is a tough task, but I've landed on Real Madrid winger VINÍCIUS JÚNIOR at a general 20/1.
Vini Jr. might, curiously, find things easier on the international stage. After all, Real are heavily reliant on the winger and Karim Benzema for attacking production, which they have undoubtedly provided with distinction since the start of the 2021-22 campaign.
With the likes of Neymar, Raphinha, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Antony there to alleviate the need for Vini Jr. to carry the team forward, the 22-year-old can make the most of extra space afforded to him.
Both goals and assists feature regularly in Vinícius Júnior's game now, a recipe for him to be regarded as one of the best players in one of the best teams in Qatar.
Finally, PEDRI should also be added to the staking plan given his price. At 66/1, Spain's young star can be the driving force behind a talented, exuberant squad reaching the latter stages of the World Cup.
If they do, Pedri will undoubtedly be the most vital cog in the Spain midfield machine, a clear beneficiary of the way Luis Enrique wishes to play.
The Barcelona man has already performed outstandingly at a major tournament, voted as Euro 2020's Best Young Player, and is ready to make the leap to the next level.
Already considered as one of the best midfielders in the world at present, the 66s available should be snapped up.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.