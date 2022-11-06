Liam Kelly looks at the specials markets offered for the 2022 World Cup, highlighting several prices of interest — including home nations bets.

Football betting tips: World Cup 2022 Specials

What are the best England specials? Harry Kane is a clear and obvious favourite to be TOP ENGLAND GOALSCORER at the World Cup, and understandably so, but it's worth taking a punt on an outsider given the unpredictable nature of tournament play. On all known evidence, Gareth Southgate's England are highly unlikely to be a high-scoring attacking juggernaut, making Kane's skinny price somewhat opposable. With the uncertainty surrounding the exact personnel to support Kane in forward positions, JUDE BELLINGHAM's 33/1 quotes are interesting, albeit with small stakes. CLICK HERE to back Jude Bellingham to be top England goalscorer with Sky Bet The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder has surely played his way into the starting XI and is starting to offer a significant offensive threat at club level. Bellingham has scored three goals from 3.38 expected goals (xG) in the Bundesliga and netted four times from 1.79 xG in the Champions League. What are the best Wales specials? Wales must have been relatively happy with the draw after confirming their place in the World Cup. Granted, England will be a tough out, but USA and Iran are entirely beatable for a team that has top-level talent in a lot of positions. However, I fear Robert Page's side might suffer a similar fate to their Euro 2020 campaign, outclassed in the second stage by a better, deeper squad. As a result, WALES to be ELIMINATED IN THE ROUND OF 16 makes appeal at 5/2. If they do advance, it will likely be behind England, and the Dragons will face the winners of Group A. CLICK HERE to back Wales to be eliminated in the round of 16 with Sky Bet The Netherlands and Senegal both possess a higher quality of collective personnel than Wales, while youthful, exuberant Ecuador might be a surprise package in the tournament. With that in mind, it would be some achievement to reach the quarter-finals after making out of the group.

Who will win the Golden Glove award? Considering the recent history of the World Cup Golden Glove award, cutting the shortlist for the winner is seemingly a real possibility and gives this market an appealing look. The first four winners this century participated in the final of the tournament (Oliver Kahn, Gianluigi Buffon, Iker Casillas and Manual Neuer) while Belgium's Thibaut Courtois performed excellently as a third-place finisher in 2018. So, if it pays to side with a goalkeeper that will make it deep into the tournament, and being a big name helps, ALISSON to win the GOLDEN GLOVE award is a bet at a generous 5/1. CLICK HERE to back Alisson to win the Golden Glove with Sky Bet Brazil are firm favourites in 2022 and Alisson is perhaps regarded as the best keeper on the planet at present. Despite usually being known for their penchant for flair, Brazil, at least Tite's iteration, have been relatively successful through their foundation of being solid. Alisson is a perfect foundation. He won't be asked to do anywhere near as much for his nation than he does for Liverpool right now, which should lead to a fair amount amount of clean sheets.

Who will score the least World Cup 2022 goals? Although there's plenty of candidates in this market, COSTA RICA to score the LEAST TOURNAMENT GOALS is of interest at a nice price of 10/1. CLICK HERE to back Costa Rica to score the least tournament goals with Sky Bet The 'group of death' label applied to Group E is not entirely a deserved one. Germany and Spain should advance as the class of the four teams, and with some ease, but it is a nightmarish draw for the weakest team in the group. Costa Rica had a late CONCACAF qualification stage burst of positive results to thank for their place in the play-off, but they were largely involved in low-scoring games. They struggled offensively against a fairly poor New Zealand side in that play-off, lacking the talent to cause many problems for the Kiwi backline. When considering this same squad are highly unlikely to trouble Spain or Germany, and that their match-up against Japan should be one with few chances, Costa Rica look the value play.

Who will score the most World Cup 2022 goals? Staying with the theme of tournament goals, there's a nation that looks overpriced in the MOST TOURNAMENT GOALS market. At 10/1 with Sky Bet, NETHERLANDS appear a little underrated from an offensive perspective. CLICK HERE to back Netherlands to score the most tournament goals with Sky Bet Despite not being blessed with the same individual talent of previous editions, there is no doubt this Oranje squad can be a real threat going forward. The Netherlands were the top scorers in the group stage of last summer's European Championship before a surprise last 16 exit, scored 33 goals in 10 qualification matches for this competition and were easily the top goal-getters in League A of the recent Nations League, netting 14 times in six matches against good opposition. Group A is not an especially difficult one, either, with Louis van Gaal's side facing Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar. They should advance sporting an attacking brand of football before hopefully making waves in the knockout stages for the purposes of this bet.