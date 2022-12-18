Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Argentina win the World Cup

Argentina win World Cup as Lionel Messi's side beat France on penalties

By Sporting Life
18:00 · SUN December 18, 2022

Argentina have won the World Cup by beating France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw following a thrilling final in Qatar, meaning Lionel Messi has now won every major honour possible.

A final billed as Messi versus Kylian Mbappe threatened to be a truly underwhelming, one-sided affair until the latter fired home twice in the space of 90 seconds with just 10 minutes of normal time remaining to force extra time.

Messi then looked to have won it in the second period of extra time only for Mbappe to complete his hat-trick with his second penalty of the match with only moments of the game remaining.

Ultimately Emiliano Martinez was the hero as he saved from Kingsley Coman to set Argentina on their way to shootout glory and a third World Cup triumph.

More to follow.

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS