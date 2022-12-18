A final billed as Messi versus Kylian Mbappe threatened to be a truly underwhelming, one-sided affair until the latter fired home twice in the space of 90 seconds with just 10 minutes of normal time remaining to force extra time.

Messi then looked to have won it in the second period of extra time only for Mbappe to complete his hat-trick with his second penalty of the match with only moments of the game remaining.

Ultimately Emiliano Martinez was the hero as he saved from Kingsley Coman to set Argentina on their way to shootout glory and a third World Cup triumph.

More to follow.

