As the World Cup enters its final stages, we pick out 12 players whose performances in Qatar could spell a move come January.

Cristiano Ronaldo Age: 37

Position: Striker

Club: Unattached

Country: Portugal By far the most high-profile player set for a January move, Cristiano Ronaldo's free agent status came about not from his form at the World Cup, but through his high-profile fall-out with former club Manchester United. The former Real Madrid man has excelled in England, Spain and Italy, but could now be set for a move to the Middle East amid reports of a bumper contract offer from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr. Developments will likely be on hold until the World Cup is behind us, though the Portugal camp were forced to deny rumours of the forward's threat to leave early.

Cristiano Ronaldo's club future remains undecided

Lionel Messi Age: 35

Position: Winger

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Argentina Much furore surrounded LIONEL MESSI's move from long-term home Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, but the Argentina icon could be set to leave the French capital for an MLS adventure. The Albiceleste star's contract at the Parc des Princes ends in June and whispers of links to Inter Miami have surfaced, though he does have the option of extending his current deal by a year.

Lionel Messi celebrates his goal against Saudi Arabia

Cody Gakpo Age: 23

Position: Winger

Club: PSV Eindhoven

Country: Netherlands Already on the radar of top sides in both the Premier League and elsewhere, CODY GAKPO’s World Cup form makes him the talk of Europe coming into the January transfer window. Three group stage matches – left foot, right foot, header – showcased the PSV wide man’s array of skills and reports suggest his club could be looking for upwards of £50 million if they are to let him go. Manchester United currently lead the pack chasing his signature, after the youngster courted the attention of Arsenal and Leeds United last term.

Rafael Leao Age: 23

Position: Winger

Club: AC Milan

Country: Portugal Heavily linked with a move to the Premier League over recent months, coach Fernando Santos’ sparing use of RAFAEL LEAO at the World Cup may have raised some eyebrows, but is arguably more of a reflection on Portugal’s depth than the winger’s shortcomings – and two goals from the bench prove the ex-Lille man’s worth. With 13 goal contributions – seven goals and six assists – in 20 AC Milan games this term, the Sporting academy graduate’s abilities have sparked interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Jude Bellingham Age: 19

Position: Central midfield

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: England One of Europe’s hottest prospects even before announcing himself at the World Cup with a debut goal, JUDE BELLINGHAM of Borussia Dortmund has long been trailed by a lengthy queue of admirers. Manchester United have pulled out of the race, meaning Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid are left battling for the midfielder, whose club have priced him in the region of £129million. Dortmund are seemingly resigned to losing their young star, but should be able to hold onto him until the summer at least.

Jude Bellingham's stock has risen over his time in Qatar

Joao Felix Age: 23

Position: Striker

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Portugal From one Portugal star to another. The stakes were always going to be high in Qatar for JOAO FELIX. But if the wantaway Atletico Madrid man felt the pressure, it did not show when he opened his account in Portugal’s opening 3-2 win over Ghana, laying on two assists in the 6-1 last-16 rout of Switzerland for good measure. A strained relationship with coach Diego Simeone seems to have put paid to any hopes of a thriving Atleti future, with Aston Villa the latest club to throw their hat into the ring in the rush to secure his services, along with Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Josko Gvardiol Age: 21

Position: Centre-back

Club: RB Leipzig

Country: Croatia Versatile JOSKO GVARDIOL first appeared on the international scene at Euro 2020 as Croatia’s youngest ever player at a major tournament and the RB Leipzig star’s stock has risen ever since.

Gvardiol battles with Lionel Messi in the World Cup semi-final

A standout star for Zlatko Dalic’s chequered side in their group campaign, the masked defender – capable of playing at centre-half or left-back – had already attracted attention from Liverpool and Chelsea and, after reaching a second World Cup semi-final, is rumoured to now be on the radar of Manchester City and Barcelona and Real Madrid, too.

Mohammed Kudus Age: 22

Position: Attacking midfield

Club: Ajax

Country: Ghana Though Ghana’s World Cup jaunt ended in the group stages, it was through no lack of input from MOHAMMED KUDUS. The attack-minded midfield man struck twice for the Black Stars as they gave themselves hope of progression on matchday three. His spell in Qatar caps off a strong start to the season for a young man who netted his first Champions League goal in September against Rangers. Barcelona have been mooted as a possible destination, while Tottenham see signing Kudus as a means of encouraging boss Antonio Conte to stay on. Arsenal and Chelsea also have eyes on the Ghanaian, while Liverpool have also been mentioned after cross-city rivals Everton saw a £15million summer bid rejected.

Denzel Dumfries Age: 26

Position: Right-back

Club: Inter

Country: Netherlands An exit from Inter could be nearing for DENZEL DUMFRIES just a year and a half after the Dutch international joined from PSV, with his white-hot World Cup form catching the eye of Manchester United. The Italian club have reportedly priced their man at £43million and a one-goal, two-assist performance against the USA in the World Cup last 16 could push the cost up further.

Diogo Dalot Age: 23

Position: Right-back

Club: Manchester United

Country: Portugal Manchester United’s DIOGO DALOT may return to his club in an unorthodox position after the World Cup. The Portugal defender has impressed at Old Trafford, but could be on his way out as the Red Devils line up a swap deal for Denzel Dumfries. With talk of £30million plus Dalot offer having emerged previously, the right-back’s performances in Qatar could certainly strengthen United’s bargaining position with the Dutchman’s club, Inter.

Jurrien Timber Age: 21

Position: Centre-back

Club: Ajax

Country: Netherlands A new contract with Ajax last summer put paid to Manchester United’s chances of landing JURRIEN TIMBER in a bid to reinforce their defence, but the Dutchman’s start to the season has kept him firmly on Europe’s watched list. The centre-half played every minute of the Netherlands’ draw with Ecuador and wins over Qatar and the USA, just as he did in five of Ajax’s six Champions League group matches, and featured from the entirety of the quarter-final loss against Argentina. Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race to bring him in, with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag – who knows the defender well from his time in the Dutch capital – ready to restart his new club’s hunt.

Jurrien Timber celebrates the Netherlands' win over the USA

Gabriel Martinelli Age: 21

Position: Winger

Club: Arsenal

Country: Brazil Brazil’s sheer depth of attacking talent may have meant a reduced role for GABRIEL MARTINELLI in Qatar, but Barcelona are still said to be tracking the Arsenal winger’s progress closely in the Middle East. The Catalan giants have been impressed by the 21-year-old’s cameos and could be set to capitalise on the player’s delay in penning a new deal with the Gunners, though the situation lends itself more to a summer move than a January transfer.