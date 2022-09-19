Sporting Life
paper talk martinelli

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Gabriel Martinelli, Joao Felix, Memphis Depay

By Sporting Life
12:20 · WED December 07, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including several touted big-name ins and outs at Barcelona in January.

Barcelona are watching Arsenal and Brazil striker Gabriel Martinelli's World Cup progress closely and are hoping to encourage midfielder Frenkie de Jong to take a wage cut to free up funds for January transfer activity (Daily Mail).

There could also be outgoings at the Nou Camp with Tottenham reportedly considering a January move for Barcelona and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie (The Sun).

Aston Villa could pull off a shock transfer in January amid claims that Unai Emery's side are leading the race to sign Portugal and Atletico Madrid superstar Joao Felix (Daily Mirror).

Manchester United are keen on a surprise reunion with Barcelona's Dutch striker Memphis Depay, while whizzkid Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly set to see his wages increase 10-fold at Old Trafford (The Sun).

Newcastle's record signing Alexander Isak will miss the club's mid-season friendlies and faces a race against time to be fit for the return of the Premier League (Daily Mail).

The Magpies still intend to send Garang Kuol out on loan in January and have received significant interest in the 18-year-old from home and abroad, but his temporary destination is yet to be decided (The Athletic).

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could replace Hansi Flick as Germany boss after Die Mannschaft's embarrassing World Cup group-stage exit (The Sun).

Joey Barton's League One side Bristol Rovers are facing a battle to keep hold of teenage whizz kid Kofi Shaw with Premier League interest soaring (Daily Mail).

Forgotten man Moussa Dembele could reportedly leave Lyon for as little as £5m in January as the Ligue 1 side look to cash in on the former Celtic striker (Daily Record).

Contract rebel Nicolas Raskin is set to hold crunch talks with Standard Liege over a new deal with Rangers touted as one of the clubs keeping tabs on the midfielder (Daily Record).

