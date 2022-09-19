Barcelona are watching Arsenal and Brazil striker Gabriel Martinelli's World Cup progress closely and are hoping to encourage midfielder Frenkie de Jong to take a wage cut to free up funds for January transfer activity (Daily Mail).

There could also be outgoings at the Nou Camp with Tottenham reportedly considering a January move for Barcelona and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie (The Sun).

Aston Villa could pull off a shock transfer in January amid claims that Unai Emery's side are leading the race to sign Portugal and Atletico Madrid superstar Joao Felix (Daily Mirror).

Manchester United are keen on a surprise reunion with Barcelona's Dutch striker Memphis Depay, while whizzkid Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly set to see his wages increase 10-fold at Old Trafford (The Sun).

Newcastle's record signing Alexander Isak will miss the club's mid-season friendlies and faces a race against time to be fit for the return of the Premier League (Daily Mail).

The Magpies still intend to send Garang Kuol out on loan in January and have received significant interest in the 18-year-old from home and abroad, but his temporary destination is yet to be decided (The Athletic).

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could replace Hansi Flick as Germany boss after Die Mannschaft's embarrassing World Cup group-stage exit (The Sun).