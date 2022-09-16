Vincent Kompany is on the shortlist to replace Roberto Martinez as Belgium boss (The Sun).

Staying with Belgium, where Tottenham are keen on signing Club Brugge ace Andreas Skov Olsen, according to reports (The Sun).

Spurs and their North London rivals Arsenal are in a transfer battle to sign Ecuador's 20-year-old defender Piero Hincapie (The Sun).

They could also be set to boost Manchester City's January transfer funds with Antonio Conte reportedly targeting a move for Sporting right-back Pedro Porro (Daily Express).

Those at the top of the Barcelona hierarchy are reportedly resigned to missing out on Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans due to the fact he is expected to join another club - Arsenal (Daily Mirror).

There is some good news for the La Liga giants though, as World Cup star Mohammed Kudus is a transfer target for the Camp Nou club (The Sun).

Back to the Premier League, where Manchester United are lining up a free transfer for Yann Sommer, according to reports (The Sun).

The Old Trafford club are also reportedly heating up their pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong (The Sun).

Portuguese newspaper A Bola has published a poll revealing 70 per cent of readers want former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for the Switzerland last-16 tie (Daily Mail).