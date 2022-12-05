PSV are willing to sell for £50m, with Manchester United ready to swoop in January to land the Netherlands star (The Sun). Gakpo has said will make a decision on his future after the World Cup amid interest (Daily Telegraph).

According to reports, a consortium involving high-profile figures from Saudi Arabia and Qatar are preparing a bid for Liverpool (Daily Express).

After his poor performances in the World Cup with Belgium, Real Madrid are reportedly set to cut ties with Eden Hazard (The Sun).

In a swap deal which would include Ibrahima Konate, Dusan Vlahovic could be on his way to Liverpool (The Sun).

Patrick Bamford has been left out of Leeds' Spain training camp after undergoing a groin operation. Jadon Sancho will miss Manchester United's trip to Spain, though. (The Athletic).

It is reported Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is a target for Olympiakos (Scottish Sun).