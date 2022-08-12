Barcelona are talking up the possibility of Lionel Messi returning to the club, with sporting director Jordi Cruyff saying: "Barca and Messi have to be together again one day. This is clear." (The Sun)

Messi's great rival Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly received a proposal from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal to rival an earlier bid made by their domestic rivals Al Nassr (Mirror).

Ronaldo's former club Manchester United will reportedly face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in a bid to land Joao Felix in January - with Atletico Madrid 'ready to sell' for €100million (£86m). (Daily Mail)

Over in Qatar, Brazil are reportedly concerned Neymar could be out for the entire World Cup after he was forced off in their opening game with an ankle injury. (The Sun)

Back at home, Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group are still putting recruitment high on their agenda amid apparent changes to their takeover plan, which may not see them sell their whole stake in the club after all. (Mirror)

Moving on to in-demand England stars, Declan Rice hinted at an imminent West Ham exit after admitting he is "100 per cent" hungry to win titles (The Sun) as well as signalling his intention to play in the Champions League (Daily Telegraph).

Borussia Dortmund's managing director Carsten Cramer has warned Liverpool not to expect any 'gifts' in their pursuit of England star Jude Bellingham (Daily Mail) - although Cramer has labelled the Reds his preferred destination for the teenager (Daily Express).

On the managerial front, Roberto Martinez will pursue options in club management after tearful scenes in the Belgium dressing room as he stood down following the nation's World Cup exit. (Daily Telegraph)

In Scotland, Aiden McGeady could return from a four-month injury lay-off to feature for Hibs in next week's friendly against FC Edinburgh. (The Times)

Celtic have been joined by Ferencvaros in the chase for South Korea World Cup star Cho Gue-sung. The Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker is attracting interest from across Europe with Parkhead boss Ange Postecoglou amongst the interested parties. (Daily Record)

Canada boss John Herdman has dropped the latest clue that Alistair Johnston is imminently set to move to Celtic following their World Cup exit. (Daily Record)

Queens Park Rangers interim boss Paul Hall has shot down the chances of Leon Balogun rejoining Rangers after Michael Beale's move back to Ibrox sparked Loftus Road fan concerns. (Daily Record)

Maccabi Tel Aviv reportedly have a release clause in wonderkid Oscar Gloukh's contract with a host of clubs lining up to sign the midfielder in January. (Daily Record)