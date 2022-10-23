Bayern Munich are "working on" landing striker Harry Kane in a blockbuster £90m transfer.

The Tottenham frontman is currently in Qatar on World Cup duty, where England are reportedly using a special net for penalty practice every day ahead of the knockout stages.

Kane's international teammate Marcus Rashford is set to be offered a new long-term deal by Manchester United (all The Sun).

Reports suggest the Red Devils could well have new owners by the end of the season (Daily Mail).

And outgoing Old Trafford icon Cristiano Ronaldo missed Portugal training on Wednesday ahead of their final group game amid speculation over a record-breaking move to Saudi Arabia (The Sun).

He has reportedly sensationally agreed a bumper £173m-a-year contract with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, which would make him the highest earner in sport (Daily Mail).

United and Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez has been tipped for a move to a top club by former Manchester City and Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta (Daily Express).

Klopp's Reds are reportedly targeting a move for Sofyan Amrabat, who has been impressing at the World Cup for Morocco (The Sun).

Chelsea are reportedly in 'advanced talks' to sign Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama. The 18-year-old could be set to become the second acquisition of the Graham Potter era at Stamford Bridge (Daily Express).

And a Premier League footballer under investigation for two alleged rapes has had his bail extended to a date in early January (The Guardian).

Across the pond, Gareth Bale must decide by the end of February whether he will return to LAFC for the new Major League Soccer season (The Sun).

In Qatar, FIFA has issued a statement to try and reassure fans of their safety after an England supporter was subjected to a lengthy and humiliating strip search while trying to enter a World Cup stadium (Daily Mirror).

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has hit back at suggestions of a rift in the team's camp at the World Cup, appearing to accuse the French media of trying to derail his side's campaign (Daily Mail).

Elsewhere in French media, television viewers were left thinking that Antoine Griezmann had scored an injury-time equaliser for Les Bleus against Tunisia when the station TF1 cut to an ad break believing the final whistle had gone (Daily Mirror).

And Argentina star Lionel Messi has received a grovelling apology from boxer Canelo Alvarez following a bizarre social media outburst (Daily Express).

On the continent, Juventus CEO John Elkann is determined to take the club back to its glory days, with a few club legends touted as potential new board members (Daily Mail).

In Scottish news, Al-Ahly have handed Celtic a major boost in their reported pursuit of Egyptian midfielder Mohamed "Afsha" Magdy. The club have gone back on their 'hands off' warning and named their price (Daily Record).

On the other side of Glasgow, Michael Beale says Rangers plan to add a further "one or two" key pieces to their backroom team, insisting he has the backing to add the "right player at the right price" in January.

Beale has landed a starring role in the club's new Christmas advert - just two days after he was unveiled as manager (both Scottish Sun).