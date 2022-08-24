Manchester United are hopeful of signing both Jeremie Frimpong and Cody Gakpo in January, which could cost a total of £65m (Express, Sun).

Bayern Munich have ruled out signing Cristiano Ronaldo as they continue to target Harry Kane (Sun, Express).

Chris Wilder wants to become the new QPR boss (Sun).

Chelsea could sign a new goalkeeper in the summer, with the futures of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy uncertain (Sun).

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli could be set to leave which in turn may end and lingering prospects of a European Super League being revived. The knock-on effect of that could be a Juventus firesale, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal all interested (Times, Express).

Arsenal could turn their attention to former target Carlos Soler, who only joined PSG in the summer, with him set to leave in January (Express).