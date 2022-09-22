Chelsea are reportedly closing in on Christopher Nkunku's transfer from RB Leipzig - with only a contract needing to be signed (Daily Star).

The Blues are also looking at options to sign a new right-side defender and could make a move for Ecuador star Piero Hincapie, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen (Daily Express).

Leicester are set to renew their interest in former Chelsea starlet Jeremie Boga in January, having seen a deal with Atalanta in the summer break down at the 11th hour (Daily Mail).

Manchester United will have to fork out over £100m if they want to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the January transfer window (Daily Mirror).

David Beckham will make a bid to buy the Old Trafford, his friend Rio Ferdinand has revealed (The Sun).

Italian giants Juventus are targeting a January switch for Manchester United target Nico Williams, according to reports (The Sun).

Over to the World Cup, where Gareth Southgate is set to recall Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker to England's starting line-up as he looks to add experience to his team for their game against Wales (The Times).