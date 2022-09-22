The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including Chelsea closing in on an RB Leipzig star.
Chelsea are reportedly closing in on Christopher Nkunku's transfer from RB Leipzig - with only a contract needing to be signed (Daily Star).
The Blues are also looking at options to sign a new right-side defender and could make a move for Ecuador star Piero Hincapie, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen (Daily Express).
Leicester are set to renew their interest in former Chelsea starlet Jeremie Boga in January, having seen a deal with Atalanta in the summer break down at the 11th hour (Daily Mail).
Manchester United will have to fork out over £100m if they want to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the January transfer window (Daily Mirror).
David Beckham will make a bid to buy the Old Trafford, his friend Rio Ferdinand has revealed (The Sun).
Italian giants Juventus are targeting a January switch for Manchester United target Nico Williams, according to reports (The Sun).
Over to the World Cup, where Gareth Southgate is set to recall Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker to England's starting line-up as he looks to add experience to his team for their game against Wales (The Times).
Southgate will also attempt to further fire up his three Lions squad by showing a video of Gareth Bale and team-mates gloating over his squad's early exit from Euro 2016 against Iceland (The Times).
Teenage sensation Gavi missed training on Monday, a day after Spain's 1-1 draw with Germany at the World Cup (Daily Mail).
Karim Benzema could reportedly still rejoin France's World Cup squad with the Real Madrid striker believed to be recovering from injury quicker than expected (Daily Express).
Romelu Lukaku is reported to have acted as peacemaker after a heated clash between feuding Belgium players Eden Hazard, Jan Vertonghen and Kevin de Bruyne following their World Cup defeat by Morocco on Sunday (Daily Mail).