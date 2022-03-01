MLS club Inter Miami are confident they’re close to agreeing a deal with Lionel Messi after the World Cup in Qatar. (The Times)

PSV and Netherlands star Cody Gakpo is 'holding out' for a move to Manchester United. In other United news, they are reportedly thinking about a January loan move for USA and Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic. (The Sun)

According to reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has rejected an offer to buy Liverpool and hopes to make an offer for Manchester United instead. (Daily Express)

Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing former Everton player Moise Kean. (Daily Express)

After bursting onto the scene at Shakhtar Donetsk, Mykhaylo Mudryk looks set to join Arsenal for a deal worth around £40m. (Daily Mail)

Following new reports that the final hurdle has been cleared with Montreal, Alistair Johnston will be a Celtic player after the World Cup. (Daily Record)

Serie A leaders Napoli are fighting it out with Lazio and Bologna to sign Josh Doig in January. (Scottish Sun)