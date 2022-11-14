Sporting Life
World Cup daily best bets blue

Today's World Cup tips and predictions: Best bets for every game

By Sporting Life
11:10 · THU November 17, 2022

Our team select their best bets from across today's World Cup action.

Football betting tips: World Cup 2022

2.5pts Both Teams to Score 'No' at 3/4 (BetVictor)

Qatar v Ecuador

Read George Gamble's (@CGeorgeGamble) full preview here

A positive start here is a must for both sides considering the Netherlands and Senegal are both expected to seal their spots in the knockout phase of this competition. But more importantly, both will feel that it’s just as important to not lose the opener and this should lead to a fairly cagey and tense matchup.

Ecuador don’t score too many goals but they hardly concede either. Under 2.5 goals is not backable at the current price but the 5/6 available on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' makes plenty of appeal when you consider that neither one of these sides are prolific in front of goal.

Score prediction: Qatar 0-1 Ecuador (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Odds correct at 1645 GMT (14/11/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS