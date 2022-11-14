Qatar v Ecuador

Read George Gamble's (@CGeorgeGamble) full preview here

A positive start here is a must for both sides considering the Netherlands and Senegal are both expected to seal their spots in the knockout phase of this competition. But more importantly, both will feel that it’s just as important to not lose the opener and this should lead to a fairly cagey and tense matchup.

Ecuador don’t score too many goals but they hardly concede either. Under 2.5 goals is not backable at the current price but the 5/6 available on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' makes plenty of appeal when you consider that neither one of these sides are prolific in front of goal.

Score prediction: Qatar 0-1 Ecuador (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Odds correct at 1645 GMT (14/11/22)