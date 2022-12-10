Tom Carnduff has had winners at 5/2 and 15/4 in France's World Cup games this tournament, and he picks out six stats to back as they take on England.

Kyle Walker 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip So much of the discussion pre-match has been on Kylian Mbappe and Kyle Walker's battle down that side of the pitch. The three opposition RBs have posted at least two tackles when coming up against Mbappe this tournament, and Walker had two successful against Senegal.

Jude Bellingham 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Jude Bellingham is England's leading player when it comes to tackles at the tournament. He's had at least two in all four games - and the expected intense midfield battle should lead to that run continuing.

Antoine Griezmann 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip As expected, Antoine Griezmann has had a big impact on this France side throughout the tournament so far. He had a shot on target in the win over Poland, with a total of six shots coming across his three starts.

France 4+ corners CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip France have been regulars in the corner count throughout the tournament, with a total of 29 across their four games. They have taken at least six in each, and targeting four for the current holders is a nice total in what should be a competitive fixture.

Kylian Mbappe to score anytime CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Kylian Mbappe has enjoyed a superb tournament - netting five goals across his four appearances. Only three of those were starts, and he still found the net twice in the round of 16 despite enduring a fairly quiet game by his usual standards.

30+ booking points CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip This could be a tense game at times and we should see a few cards shown across the 90 minutes. France have seen a total of 30+ booking points in three of their four games.