Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Friday's Paper Talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Amancio Ortega, Diogo Costa, Konrad Laimer

By Sporting Life
08:14 · FRI November 25, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including a number of parties being interested in Manchester United.

Clothing magnate Amancio Ortega, owner of Zara among other brands, has emerged as another potential suitor for Manchester United - the 86-year-old is among the 20 richest people on the planet (Daily Express).

The sale price for the club could be lower than some analysts have predicted because of the costs likely to be incurred by any purchaser on updating a crumbling Old Trafford (Daily Telegraph).

Tech giants Apple are also weighing up an offer to buy and could emerge as one of the more surprising suitors for the Premier League club (Daily Star).

Chelsea have reportedly made contact over a deal for Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who is also being tracked closely by Manchester United (Daily Express).

RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer is set to deal both the Stamford Bridge club and Liverpool a significant transfer blow by agreeing to stay in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich (The Sun).

Hakim Ziyech says it is "difficult to say" whether he will still be a Chelsea player at the end of January amid significant interest from a number of Serie A clubs (The Sun).

Bournemouth are set to confirm caretaker boss Gary O'Neil as their new permanent manager (Daily Mail).

QPR are not expecting to be able to keep hold of manager Mick Beale, who has already turned down Wolves but appears unlikely to be able to resist the temptation of joining Rangers (The Sun).

World Cup daily best bets red

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS