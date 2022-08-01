The money for those deals could come from AC Milan's desire to sign Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but Milan worry Chelsea may prove difficult to negotiate with after the Italian club so far refused to play Tiemoue Bakayoko this season because of an obligation to buy clause (Sun).

Chelsea have cooled their own interest in Ronaldo as they are set to splash out £200m on Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice this summer instead (Sun, Mail).

Al-Nassr are set to offer Cristiano Ronaldo are contract worth around £300m (Mirror).

Inter Milan and Juventus are also keen on signing Pulisic in January (Mail).

The owners of Facebook and Amazon, as well as the Dubai royal family are all reportedly interested in buying Manchester United (Sun).

Britain's richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to enter the bidding race imminently (Times, Telegraph).

Former Goldman Sachs chief economist Lord Jim O'Neill is also considering forming a consortium after failing in a takeover bid in 2010 (Mirror).

Manchester United are looking to sign a striker on a short-term deal in January (Mail).

Tottenham and Newcastle are battling to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka (Express)

Rangers are preparing to make an approach to QPR for boss Michael Beale (Daily Recoed, Scottish Sun).

Celtic want to sign CF Montreal and Canada defender Alistair Johnston as a long-term successor for Josip Juranovic (Scottish Sun).